Digital Lending Platform Market to Reach $47.85 Billion By 2030, Predicts Strategic Market Research

New York, USA, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital lending platform market in 2021 was USD 5.84 billion and will reach USD 47.85 billion by 2030, growing at a 25.97% CAGR. The increased use of digital lending platforms enables sending private and sensitive financial data necessary through the internet. Organizations using digital funding are worried about the security of their data due to this data transmission. In order to protect customer data against data breaches, Digital Lending businesses must simultaneously comply with data protection laws implemented by regulatory bodies. Machine learning, AI, and blockchain are a few innovations that will improve digital lending platforms and open up new revenue sources.



The Digital Lending Platform Market Insights:

By solution, the business process management segment held the largest market with 31.67% of the revenue share in 2021.

In 2021, the design and implementation segment ruled the entire market with a share of 34.78% on the basis of service.

By end-User, in 2021, bank segment maintained the largest market position with 33.12% of the share.

North America significantly ruled the regional market for the digital lending platform, with 39.76% of the revenue share in 2021.

Factors influencing the Digital Lending Platform Market growth :

Factors like the expansion of smartphones & growth in digitalization, and rising adoption of machine learning, AI, and blockchain based digital lending are supporting market expansion .

Global smartphone adoption has raised the need for digital lending solutions that enable quick and easy loan completion from any location. Suppliers of digital lending platforms are compelled to enhance their solutions to provide a smoother customer experience in order to fulfill client expectations. Processes can be automated with the use of technology, which lowers costs and shortens customer access times while increasing efficiency.

ML, AI, and blockchain are emerging technologies that will give digital lending platforms expanded capabilities and create new growth opportunities. The method of raising loans is made simple, quick, and transparent by incorporating these technologies. Loan applications may be processed by AI and ML-based algorithms in a few seconds, enabling the approval process more accessible. Additionally, by excluding middlemen or brokers from the loan application, a blockchain based lending platform creates a direct interaction between borrowers and lenders.

Digital Lending Platform Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation of digital lending platforms is done on the basis of service, solution, end-user, and region.

By Solution

Loan Origination

Risk & Compliance Management

Loan Management

Lending Analytics

Business Process Management

Others

By Service

Consulting

Design & Implementation

Training & Education

Risk Assessment

Support & Maintenance





By End-User

Credit Unions

Peer-to-Peer Lending

Insurance Companies

Savings & Loan Associations

Banks

Others

By Region

North America

Mexico

Canada

The U.S.A.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

Australia

Korea

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

The Middle East

Rest of LAMEA





By solution, the business process management segment held the largest market with 31.67% of the revenue share in 2021. It has become popular because of its ability to reduce operational costs and sharply boost productivity. Additionally, business process management advantages in lending, including increased worker productivity, reduced error rates, enhanced customer service, and reduced paper consumption, are key elements fostering market expansion.

In 2021, design and implementation segment ruled the entire market with a share of 34.78% on the basis of service. In order to enable the use of digital platforms, financial institutions need an implementation and design framework. Financial institutions benefit from the framework's assistance in running their lending operations effectively. The purpose of providing these implementation services is to enable businesses' lending platforms to be easily integrated with a variety of lending solutions while maintaining compliance with regulations. A flexible and agile administrative process is one of the advantages provided by the design and implementation phase.

By end-User, in 2021, bank segment maintained the largest market position with 33.12% of the share. The segment is growing due to banks' increased emphasis on the digitalization of their financial services. Governments in developing and developed economies are pursuing advantageous policies and strict regulations that are encouraging banks to implement digital lending platforms and improve customer experience. Banks often assure visibility in their loan procedures due to digital lending platforms.

North America significantly ruled the regional market for digital lending platforms, with 39.76% of the revenue share in 2021. Major Digital Lending companies' distribution across North American nations is fostering the regional market growth. Additionally, the area has been a leader in integrating cutting-edge technology. As a result, there has always been a great need for digital, end to end financial solutions in North America. Due to the large number of mobile workers in the area, financial institutions are compelled to digitize their services and enhance customer experience. Financial firms in the area are offering distinctive digital solutions to set themselves apart from their competitors and gain major competitive benefits.





Digital Lending Platform



Features



Organization Touchless Lending-TM platform This AI-powered digital lending platform inculcates a variety of data-driven processes to deliver a complete loan production experience digitally. Tavant Newgen LOS Assists banks in producing digital loan documentation that meets its regulatory and internal criteria Newgen Atlas Platform Permits financial institutions in managing the whole lending lifecycle, from digital document capture to underwriting, offer management, etc. thereby exceeding both staff and client expectations. Fiserv, Inc

Digital Lending Platform Market key players :

F.I.S.

Ellie Mae, Inc.

Newgen Software

Pegasystems Inc.

Nucleus Software

Fiserv, Inc.

Sigma Infosolutions

Wizni, Inc.

Paytm

Roostify

Tavant





Recent Developments

On December 2022, In order to implement Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Analytics approaches in debt collection, RupeeRedee, one of the top digital lending platforms, announced its alliance with Credgenics, one of the top suppliers of SaaS based debt collection innovation. By eliminating pointless and redundant encounters with the borrowers, the strategic alliance efficiently alters and personalizes the borrower's experience.





On November 2022, Razorpay launched its digital lending "RazorpayX Digital Lending 2.0." It will result in efficient money transfer between borrowers and regulated organizations. RazorpayX Digital Lending 2.0 is an all-inclusive digital lending solution for fintech companies and NBFCs that will assist in resolving all of their issues with money transfer & fund distribution.





