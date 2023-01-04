Home and Small Business Security System Market in Europe and North America 2023: Featuring ADT, Verisure, Brinks Home (Monitronics), Sector Alarm & More

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Home and Small Business Security System Market in Europe and North America - 12th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cellular connectivity is rapidly becoming a standard feature in security alarm systems for the consumer and small business markets. The analyst estimates the number of cellular IoT connections for home and small business security systems in Europe and North America will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7 percent from 39.9 million in 2021 to 55.2 million in 2026. Learn about the business opportunities associated with wireless IoT solutions for the alarm system industry in this 100-page report covering both Europe and North America.

Read the new findings about the market for home and small business security systems. The number of professionally monitored alarm systems in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5 percent, from 17.6 million in 2021 to reach 21.9 million in 2026. In North America, the number of monitored alarm systems is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.0 percent, from 33.6 million in 2021 to 39.0 million in 2026. Security systems for small businesses and private homes can be divided into three main categories - local, self-monitored and professionally monitored security systems.

When activated, a local security system emits an alarm sound to alert the surroundings and scare off intruders. Such systems are not monitored and cannot be accessed from remote. A self-monitored security system is connected and informs the owner of the premises upon activation by sending a text message, email or push notification through a smartphone app. A professionally monitored security system is connected to an Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC). When the system is activated, the ARC can dispatch a security patrol and contact emergency services.

The traditional home and small business security systems market in Europe and North America is served by specialist home security companies such as ADT, Verisure, Brinks Home (Monitronics) and Sector Alarm; security service companies such as Prosegur, Securitas and G4S; telecommunications and cable television companies such as Comcast, Telus, Cox Communications and Bell Canada; as well as utilities, banks and insurance companies such as EPS (Credit Mutuel), Credit Agricole and Groupama. Traditional home security systems include professional alarm monitoring.

Providers of DIY home security systems include SimpliSafe, Frontpoint, Ring (Amazon), Yale (Assa Abloy), Arlo, Somfy, Scout Security, Canary, Minut and Wyze Labs. DIY security systems typically include self-monitoring as a standard feature and professional alarm monitoring services are offered as an option. ADT and Verisure are the two largest providers of professionally monitored alarm systems for homes and small businesses, with 6.3 million and 4.3 million customers respectively at the end of 2021. ADT is only active in the US while Verisure is active in 13 European countries and four countries in South America.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on alarm system adoption by country and segment.

Comprehensive overview of the home and small business alarm system value chain.

Detailed profiles of key players on the European and North American security markets.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Market forecasts by region, lasting until 2026.

This report answers the following questions:

Who are the leading providers of monitored home and small business alarm systems?

Why are alarm system providers investing in smart home technology?

Are DIY home alarm systems providers a threat to traditional players?

What is the potential market size for cellular IoT in the alarm systems industry?

Which are the leading providers of secure alarm communications services?

What is the market value of the alarm system industry in Europe and North America?

What are the latest trends and developments in this market?

Executive Summary

1 The Security Industry

1.1 Market overview

1.1.1 Security services

1.1.2 Enterprise security systems.

1.1.3 Home and small business security systems

1.1.4 Cash handling

1.2 Key industry players

2 Home and Small Business Security Systems

2.1 Technology overview

2.2 European standards for intruder alarm systems

2.3 Alarm system value chain

2.3.1 Traditional home security system providers

2.3.2 DIY home security system providers

2.3.3 Home security system manufacturers and platform providers

2.3.4 Secure alarm communications service providers

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 Vendor market shares

3.4 Market drivers and trends

3.4.1 Interactive smart home systems fuel interest in security services

3.4.2 DIY and traditional home security systems offerings are converging

3.4.3 Security cameras and analytics are now integral parts of security systems

3.4.4 The pandemic's impact on the security industry

3.4.5 Security and integrity issues when the home is connected

3.4.6 Security systems and smart home products enable insurance discounts

3.4.7 Network sunsets - an opportunity and challenge for the security industry

4 Company Profiles and Strategies

AddSecure

ADT

Ajax Systems

Alarm.com

Altice France

Alula

Arlo Technologies

Bosch

Brinks Home (Monitronics)

BT Redcare

Canary (Smartfrog Group)

Chubb Fire & Security (APi Group)

Comcast

Cox Communications

CSL

DMP

DSC (Johnson Controls)

EPS Telesurveillance

Frontpoint

G4S (Allied Universal)

Guardian Protection

Johnson Controls

M2M Services

Minut

Napco Security Technologies

Nortek Control (Nice)

Prosegur

Resideo Technologies

Ring (Amazon)

Scout Security

Sector Alarm

SecureNet

Securitas

SimpliSafe

Somfy

Stanley Security (Securitas)

Telular (AMETEK)

Telus

Texecom

Uplink Security (M2M Services)

Vector Security

Verisure

Vivint Smart Home

Wyze Labs

Yale (Assa Abloy)

