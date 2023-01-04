Kymera Appoints Ellen Chiniara, J.D., as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the appointment of Ellen Chiniara, J.D., as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Chiniara joins Kymera with extensive experience overseeing legal activities at biopharmaceutical companies ranging from the discovery phase through commercialization. Ms. Chiniara will lead Kymera’s legal, governance, and intellectual property functions as a member of the Company’s senior management team.



“We continue to scale rapidly and broaden our organizational capabilities as we evolve toward becoming a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “Ellen is a proven leader in the life sciences with the expertise to help Kymera navigate our next stage of development as we work to bring revolutionary degrader medicines to patients.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the pioneering team at Kymera at such an exciting time of growth and progress,” said Ms. Chiniara. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success as we advance the science of targeted protein degradation and a growing pipeline of first-in-class programs.”

Prior to Kymera, Ms. Chiniara served as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for all legal, intellectual property and governance matters, and was the executive sponsor of the Corporate Social Responsibility program, until the company’s acquisition by AstraZeneca in 2021. In this role, she built and transformed the legal function, mission, and culture at the company by focusing on solutions, developing and mentoring talent, and implementing new technology and infrastructure. Before Alexion, Ms. Chiniara was General Counsel at Alere, Inc., a point-of-care diagnostics company, where she spent over a decade managing various legal, government affairs, and governance functions through rapid growth and significant acquisitions globally. Earlier in her career, she was responsible for the legal function of the US neurology division at Serono and was a Partner at the law firm Hale and Dorr LLP.

Ms. Chiniara currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors at Compass Therapeutics. She graduated magna cum laude from Bryn Mawr College and earned her Juris Doctor from Stanford University School of Law.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule programs designed to harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates designed to address the most promising targets and provide patients with more effective treatments. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, and the MDM2 oncoprotein, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by both the Boston Globe and the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s top workplaces. For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.