BioCryst to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. ET.



Links to the live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and many global markets. BioCryst has active programs to develop oral medicines for multiple targets across the complement system, including BCX10013, an oral Factor D inhibitor in clinical development. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection) is approved in the U.S. and multiple global markets, with post-marketing commitments ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

