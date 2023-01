English Danish

Major shareholder announcement



Olav W. Hansen A/S announces pursuant to the Capital Markets Act section 38, subsection 1, that the company after purchasing 331 pcs. b shares in Harboes Bryggeri A/S now directly owns 300,330. b shares in Harboes Bryggeri A/S corresponding to 5.01% of the share capital and 2.55% of the total voting rights.





Contact:



Simon Andersson

+45 58168888