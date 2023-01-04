IoT In Public Safety Global Market Report 2022: Featuring IBM, Hitachi Vantara, NEC, Microsoft, Cisco Systems & More

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT In Public Safety Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IoT in public safety market is expected to grow from $2.22 billion in 2021 to $2.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The IoT in public safety market is expected to reach $4.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5%.



North America was the largest region in the IoT in public safety market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the IoT in public safety market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing number of criminal activities is driving the demand for the IoT in the public safety market going forward. Criminal activities refer to any type of behavior that manifests physically or any type of mental desire that contributes to the commission of the crime. IoT aids in estimating the occurrence and incidence of crimes, and its data-driven methodology is crucial in anticipating crime.

For instance in March 2022, according to the Internet Crime Report 2021, published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a US-based domestic intelligence and security service agency, 76,741 extortion and 43,330 identity theft-related crimes occurred in 2020, increased from 43,101, and 16,053 occurred in 2019. However, 16,053 victims engaged in the extortion related crimes in 2019, which increased to 76,741 in 2020. Therefore, the increasing number of criminal activities will drive the growth of the IoT in the public safety market.



Increasing adoption of machine learning (ML) And AI-based public safety solutions is a key trend gaining popularity in the IoT in the public safety market. ML And AI-Based public safety solutions are employed to improve public safety by utilizing best AI practices and techniques, enabling AI systems to improve public safety, and utilizing ML and deep neural networks for more accurate decision-making and prediction. Major players in the IoT in the public safety sector are focused on increasing the adoption of ML And AI-based public safety solutions to sustain their marketplace.

For instance, in March 2022, Seeed Studio, a China-based company engaged in the development of IoT hardware launched AI and IoT solutions including sensors as a service for full digitalization purposes as well as EdgeAI for the real world. Due to the ultra-low-power machine learning that powers the SenseCAP sensors, they can always-on inferencing using vision and sound. Seeed introduced the 2 series of Edge Computing devices powered by Nvidia Jetson to make data gathering and inference happen in real-time, enabling more AI-based solutions to be used in the real world.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.6 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $4.78 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope



Markets Covered: By Type:

1) By Type: Surveillance Systems; Incident Management and Response; Disaster Management; Security Systems; Other Types

2) By Component: Software; Hardware; Services

3) By End User: Government and Public Sector; Transportation; Healthcare; Retail; Education; Manufacturing; Other End User



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. IoT In Public Safety Market Characteristics



3. IoT In Public Safety Market Trends And Strategies



4. IoT In Public Safety Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. IoT In Public Safety Market Size And Growth



6. IoT In Public Safety Market Segmentation

7. IoT In Public Safety Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific IoT In Public Safety Market



9. China IoT In Public Safety Market



10. India IoT In Public Safety Market



11. Japan IoT In Public Safety Market



12. Australia IoT In Public Safety Market



13. Indonesia IoT In Public Safety Market



14. South Korea IoT In Public Safety Market



15. Western Europe IoT In Public Safety Market



16. UK IoT In Public Safety Market



17. Germany IoT In Public Safety Market



18. France IoT In Public Safety Market



19. Eastern Europe IoT In Public Safety Market



20. Russia IoT In Public Safety Market



21. North America IoT In Public Safety Market



22. USA IoT In Public Safety Market



23. South America IoT In Public Safety Market



24. Brazil IoT In Public Safety Market



25. Middle East IoT In Public Safety Market



26. Africa IoT In Public Safety Market



27. IoT In Public Safety Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The IoT In Public Safety Market



29. IoT In Public Safety Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

International Business Machines Corporation

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

NEC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Sierra Wireless

Telit

Intrado

Nokia Networks

ThroughTek Co. Ltd.

Iskratel

Intellivision

Star Controls

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Securens Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Kova Group

Esri

Tibbo Systems

Endeavour Technology

X-Systems

Yardarm Technologies Inc.

CityShob Software LTD

Aeris Communications India Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ithya

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment