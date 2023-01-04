IBN Announces Launch of Investor Relations Plus (+)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, is pleased to announce the launch of Investor Relations Plus (+), a customized IR solution designed to support both issuers and IR professionals.



IBN continues to work tirelessly to adapt to the evolving needs of its client partners, and with offerings such as press release enhancement through InvestorWire, IBN continues to learn from traditional PR professionals and IR firms while strengthening its value proposition for both public and privately held companies operating across a wide spectrum of industries.

“Many of the investor relations firms and professionals we’ve worked alongside over the past 17+ years have appreciated our team’s ability to help out in more areas than content creation and distribution,” stated Christopher Johnson, Director of Client Solutions. “With the introduction of Investor Relations Plus (+), we have a new solution that can provide a full array of traditional investor relations services to help issuers and IR professionals wherever needed.”

In addition to an unparalleled portfolio of investor outreach solutions, IBN can provide any or all of the following IR services through Investor Relations Plus (+):

Maintain communication with all third-party IR and PR companies

Assist internal corporate communications individuals as needed

Manage all inbound and outbound communication with current and potential investors

Build investor email lists using nobo lists, current IR contact lists, website email capture and retargeting strategies

Manage press release roadmaps and media roadmaps

And more

To see the full array of solutions offered by Investor Relations Plus (+), visit: https://ibn.fm/IRPlus

To schedule a live, one-on-one demonstration of IBN’s offerings, visit: https://ibn.fm/demo

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

