Antibody Drug Conjugate Global Market Report 2023: 190 Active Clinical Trials Bodes Well for Acceptance and Growth

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers strategic insights into the overall Antibody Drug Conjugate market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2022 to 2030. The research study covers in-depth analysis of market segments based on drug type and different geographical region.



Antibody Drug Conjugates are monoclonal antibodies that are attached to biologically active drugs by chemical linkers with labile bonds. By attaching biologically active chemotherapeutic drugs, radioactive isotopes, cytokines or cytotoxins via chemical linkers with liable bonds to a monoclonal antibody directed to antigens differentially overexpressed in tumor cells, ADCs significantly improve sensitive discrimination between healthy and diseased tissue.

Currently marketed drugs suffers from various stipulations like low potency, lack of specificity and adverse effects. This has forced the pharmaceutical and research companies to develop therapeutics that can overcome these barriers. Commercializing antibody drug conjugates have overcome these scenarios and improve the medical conditions. The currently marketed antibody drug conjugate drugs are Adcetris (Seattle Genetics) and Kadcyla (Genentech/Roche).

Additionally there are more than 50 molecules in the pre-clinical stage. Out of these, approximately 25% are in Phase II or Phase III of development, leading to a rapidly expanding pre-clinical pipeline. With more than 190 active clinical trials, antibody-drug conjugates are gaining acceptance across the globe as they offer superior pharmacological efficiency along with minimized side effects.



The geographical segmentation of the global antibody drug conjugate market comprises North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In base year 2021, North America accounted for the largest market in the antibody drug conjugate market due to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies working on the development of antibody drug conjugate drugs. Moreover, one of the prime reasons for North America's dominance in the antibody drug conjugates market is the fast-track approval and commercialization of ADCs in the region as compared to other geographical regions.

Europe held the second largest market for antibody drug conjugates market. Kadcyla, one of the two drugs that are marketed currently is manufactured by the Europe based pharmaceutical giant, Roche. Additionally, Europe was the second region after where the commercialization of the ADCs were approved on a fast-track basis. There are more 190+ clinical trials currently being carried on in Europe and North America.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the antibody drug conjugate market due to the approval of ADCs in Japan, China. Kadcyla was approved and launched in the India market as premium priced drug in 2020. Fast-track approvals of breakthrough drugs in Asia-Pacific would further drive the antibody drug conjugate market during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

Drug

Kadcyla

Adcetris

Pipeline Analysis of Antibody Drug Conjugate

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Antibody Drug Conjugate market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Antibody Drug Conjugate market?

Which is the largest regional market for Antibody Drug Conjugate market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Antibody Drug Conjugate market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Antibody Drug Conjugate market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: Competitive Analysis



4. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics



5. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: By Drug, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. North America Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. UK and European Union Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Asia Pacific Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Latin America Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Middle East and Africa Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Seattle Genetics Inc.

F. Hoffman-La Roche

ImmunoGen Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Immunomedics Inc.

Agensys Inc.

Concortis Biotherapeutics

NBE-Therapeutics

Pfizer

Polytherics (An Abzena Company)

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Spirogen (MedImmune)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ocb4y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.