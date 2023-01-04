Nubeva Announces a New Seven-Figure Sale to Large Global Company and Provides Correction to January 3rd Press Release

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF)(“Nubeva” or the “Company”) announces it has a signed a new three-year contract for seven figures per year with a large global services company for the Company’s Ransomware Reversal solutions. Further details of the contract, customer, and industry remain confidential for security purposes.

“After a slight lull in ransomware in the first half of 2022, we are seeing a significant uptick in activity across the globe, attacking organizations of all sizes across all sectors,” said Steve Perkins, CMO, and Head of Product. “This contract is very significant for us because it is with a large multi-national company, and it has the potential to grow over the life of the agreement. It demonstrates that large and global companies value our Ransomware Reversal offerings. We are excited to close more deals of this caliber in 2023.”

Nubeva’s patented Ransomware Reversal software captures ransomware encryption materials at the moment of attack, enabling victim organizations to decrypt ransomed files without paying the ransom. In addition, the software collects vital metadata on the attack to aid in incident response, significantly helping triage, investigations, and threat removal.

Correction To Press Release of Jan 3, 2023

In the Jan 3, 2023, Nubeva press release headlined “Nubeva Announces Projected Cash Flow Positive Operations in 2023,” it was stated that the company “projected cash flow positive operations in the 2023 fiscal year.” This statement is incorrect. The Company expects to be cash flow positive for the calendar year of 2023, not the company’s fiscal 2023 year. This expectation is provided by management in order to allow readers to assess the Company’s potential development and capitalization during calendar 2023 and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. For a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware reversal and retrieval abilities, Contact Us.

