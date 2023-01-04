The Habit Burger Grill’s Pretzel Pub Charburger Makes Its Limited Debut

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more, announced the launch of their limited-time-only (LTO) Pretzel Pub Charburger. After it was successfully test-marketed in Calif. back in July 2022, the Pretzel Pub Charburger is now available nationwide at participating restaurants. The LTO is only available from December 28, 2022 - February 21, 2023, with Seattle launching on January 4, 2023.



“One of my favorite brew pub snacks is the pub pretzel—it’s salty, savory and especially satisfying—so I wanted to translate that into an elevated burger experience with the Pretzel Pub Char,” said Executive Chef Adam Baird at The Habit Burger Grill. “After an incredible test run in California during the summer, we knew we had to share the Pretzel Pub Char with the rest of the nation.”

A gourmet twist everyone’s on favorite pub snack, pretzels and mustard, The Habit’s Pretzel Pub Charburger is:

Handcrafted to order

Features an artisan knotted pretzel bun

Paired with flavorful bold brew pub mustard

Topped with gooey melted cheese and rich caramelized onions

And—of course—features the Habit Burger Grill’s famous chargrilled patty

Make it Impossible™ by swapping your animal beef patty for meat made from plants

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality, served up with genuine hospitality. By continually pushing innovation across their new menu items, these latest additions are what make The Habit, a habit.



About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines, named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” and featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022.” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 335 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 11 international locations, five in China and six in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

