Brixton Metals Drills 709m of 0.34% CuEq Including 362m of 0.44% CuEq including 102.15m of 0.61% CuEq at its Camp Creek Porphyry Target, Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to report 2022 drilling results from the Camp Creek Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Porphyry Target on its wholly owned Thorn Project located in Northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The Thorn Project is located within the Taku River Tlingit and Tahltan First Nation’s traditional territory.



Highlights

Hole THN22-213 yielded 709.00m of 0.34% CuEq from 534m depth Including 484.00m of 0.41% CuEq Including 362.00m of 0.44% CuEq Including 102.15m of 0.61% CuEq Including 64.15m of 0.65% CuEq





from 534m depth Hole THN22-231 yielded 778.08m of 0.30% CuEq from 519.5m depth Including 531.00m of 0.36% CuEq Including 102.00m of 0.46% CuEq





from 519.5m depth This copper dominant porphyry mineralization remains wide open, including at depth.



Chairman & CEO, Gary Thompson, stated, “We are excited to see the potential scale emerge of the Camp Creek Porphyry Target. The distance between these two reported holes is 420m. Drill hole 213 was collared 235m west-southwest of the collars for 201-184 and drill hole 231 was collared 280m north from the collars for 201-184. Mr. Thompson further stated that, “we have yet to process all of the 2022 data and convene our maiden technical committee meeting with BHP but one of the 2023 exploration objectives may be to identify the high-grade copper core of the Camp Creek porphyry and to test the limits of the mineralized system.”

Figure 1. Location Map of the Camp Creek Target and Copper Geochemistry.





The Camp Creek acid-sulphate alteration and geochemical expression further to the east-northeast is covered and unconformably overlain by a late rhyolite flowdome complex, which suggests the porphyry mineralization may continue under this volcanic cover (see Figure 1) providing for a 1km by 2km porphyry target area.

Table 1. Select Intervals of Mineralization in Holes THN22-213 and THN22-231.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) CuEq (%)* THN22-213 64.50 75.00 10.50 0.91 0.51 24.40 1.70 1.36 534.00 1243.00 709.00 0.24 0.06 2.42 140.54 0.34 including 697.00 1181.00 484.00 0.29 0.07 2.99 158.95 0.41 including 790.00 1152.00 362.00 0.33 0.08 2.63 159.78 0.44 including 938.00 1040.15 102.15 0.48 0.09 3.82 174.32 0.61 including 976.00 1040.15 64.15 0.53 0.09 4.03 176.40 0.65 THN22-231 519.50 1297.58 778.08 0.20 0.05 2.03 145.90 0.30 including 766.00 1297.00 531.00 0.25 0.06 2.41 178.31 0.36 including 1045.00 1147.00 102.00 0.34 0.07 2.92 192.37 0.46



All assay values are uncut weighted averages. Intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths as further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralization.



*Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated based on US$ 4.30/lb Cu, US$ 1820.00/oz Au, US$ 23.80/oz Ag, US $18.00/lb Mo. These prices represent the approximate one year trailing moving averages of metal prices and calculations assume 95% recovery. The formula is: CuEq % = (Cu % + (0.617248 * Au g/t) + (0.008072 * Ag g/t) + (0.000419 * Mo ppm)) * 0.95.

Figure 2. Drill Collar Location Map for the Camp Creek Porphyry with Copper Equivalent Values.





Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “We are encouraged by the large-scale potential of the Camp Creek Copper Porphyry Target. We collected a molybdenite sample for age dating (pending) from hole 150 which was drilled to 829m in the Oban Diatreme Breccia (see Figure 2 and 3) where considerable mineralized (chalcopyrite-molybdenite) porphyry clasts were identified. This is important for a few reasons: one is that hole 150 is collared 1000m east from hole 213 and we have yet to make the connection genetically or physically from the mineralized diatreme to the porphyry; and two, if we can make this link through age dating then it really opens up the eastern potential of the target which has not been drilled at depth.”

Discussion

The objective of holes THN22-213 and THN22-231 was to test the mineralization west and north of THN22-201 (967.71m of 0.39% CuEq) and THN21-184 (821.25m of 0.38% CuEq). The distance between hole 213 and 231 is 420m. Both holes reached depths over 1200m, intersecting hundreds of meters of mineralized Porphyry X and hornfels sediments and ended in mineralization. Calc-alkalic porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization at the Camp Creek target is disseminated and within quartz-anhydrite veins and as chalcopyrite-molybdenite veins-veinlets. Mineralization is hosted within Porphyry X, a crowded plagioclase porphyry of Cretaceous age (85.1Ma +- 1.1Ma), characterized by well-defined stacked biotite, a feature typical of mineral-related porphyry phases. Mineralization is also hosted in hornfels of Triassic Stuhini Group sedimentary rocks, which are intruded by the porphyry phases.

Hole THN22-213 was collared 235 meters west-southwest of THN22-201 and THN21-184, reaching a total depth of 1243m. Porphyry X was first intersected at 608 meters and short alternating sequences of mineralized hornfels sediments and Porphyry X continued to the end depth. Overall, the mineralized zone was 709.00 meters grading 0.34% CuEq (0.24% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 2.4 g/t Ag and 141 ppm Mo), including a 64.15m enriched zone of 0.65% CuEq (0.53% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 4.0 g/t Ag, 176 ppm Mo) centered on a 30 meters interval of chlorite-sericite altered Porphyry X.

Hole THN22-231 was collared 280 meters north of THN22-201 and THN21-184, reaching a total depth of 1297.58m. The mineralized zone was from 519.50 meters depth with grades of 0.30% CuEq (0.20% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 2.0 g/t Ag, 146 ppm Mo) over 778.08m, including 0.46% CuEq (0.34% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 2.9 g/t Ag, 192 ppm Mo) over 102.00m.

Assays are pending for hole THN22-221, which is located 275m northeast from collar THN22-201. Hole THN22-221 was drilled to a depth of 1375.13m, which ended in visibly similar porphyry mineralization hosted in Porphyry X and hornfels sediments. (See Figure 2 for collar locations).

The cross-section view to the Southeast in Figure 3 represents all of the deep holes in the Camp Creek to date. It may appear that some of the holes are overlapping, but note the scale of the slice is greater than one kilometer and the reader should see Figure 2 for the considerable distances from each of the drill collars.

Figure 3. Cross Section of Holes THN22-213 and THN22-231.





Figure 4. NQ Core Photographs of Mineralization in Hole THN22-213.





Figure 5. NQ Core Photographs of Mineralization in Hole THN22-213.

Figure 6. NQ Core Photographs of Mineralization in Hole THN22-231.

2022 Thorn Project Exploration Summary

A total of 18,122 meters were drilled during the 2022 season, including 6,484m at the Camp Creek Porphyry Target and 9,119m at the Trapper Target. A total of 520 rocks and 1,157 soil samples were collected with a primary focus on the Metla and Trapper Targets, in addition to the East Copper Target and the Val Copper Target. A total combined 1,229 line-kilometres of airborne magnetics and radiometrics were flown over the Metla, Trapper, Val and East Targets. The drill program started in May and was completed in late October.

Table 2. Drill Collar and Hole Information for this News Release.

Thorn Drill Holes: This Release Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth Zone Status THN22-213 627659 6491855 626 320 -85 1243.00 Camp Creek Current Release THN22-231 627863 6492224 772 350 -87 1297.58 Camp Creek Current Release Total Meters 2540.58



Table 3. Drill Collar and Hole Information for 2022.



Thorn Drill Holes: Previously Released Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth Zone Status THN22-200 627774 6491687 619 241 -69 629.02 Camp Creek No Significant Results THN22-201 627871 6491942 670 239 -83 1302.71 Camp Creek Reported August 16, 2022 THN22-202 627774 6491690 613 290 -76 636.12 Camp Creek No Significant Results THN22-203 630221 6485567 1336 6 -44 242.93 Trapper Reported July 6, 2022 THN22-204 630222 6485571 1340 7 -80 282.55 Trapper Reported July 6, 2022 THN22-205 630222 6485567 1332 7 -67 303.89 Trapper Reported July 6, 2022 THN22-206 630339 6485539 1305 0 -50 338.02 Trapper Reported August 31, 2022 THN22-207 630339 6485539 1305 0 -76 232.26 Trapper Reported August 31, 2022 THN22-208 630288 6485547 1326 1 -64 258.47 Trapper Reported August 31, 2022 THN22-209 630287 6485550 1321 1 -80 218.54 Trapper Reported August 31, 2022 THN22-210 630288 6485548 1325 3 -44 160.62 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-211 629439 6486984 913 193 -71 496.47 Nemo Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-212 633059 6490359 1589 189 -58 363.00 Outlaw Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-214 633058 6490360 1588 180 -83 378.00 Outlaw Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-215 632153 6490361 1857 200 -79 296.75 Outlaw Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-216 630191 6485699 1295 189 -52 200.50 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-217 630191 6485699 1295 214 -55 163.14 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-218 630191 6485699 1295 215 -70 163.07 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-219 630194 6485700 1296 138 -51 184.40 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-224 629950 6485528 1278 136 -45 86.87 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-225 630505 6485896 1112 99 -54 106.61 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-226 630507 6485900 1132 127 -65 135.03 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-245 630349 6485430 1303 8 -60 223.42 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-247 630349 6485430 1301 7 -81 114.60 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-252 630302 6485457 1310 2 -63 182.27 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-254 630410 6485436 1276 26 -76 108.50 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-255 630303 6485455 1316 26 -44 331.01 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 THN22-257 630410 6485436 1276 5 -76 93.57 Trapper Reported December 20, 2022 Total Meters 8232.34



About the Thorn Project



The wholly-owned 2,863 square kilometer Thorn Project is located in northwestern British Columbia at the northern trend of the Golden Triangle, Canada, approximately 90 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska. The Thorn Project hosts a district-scale 80km megatrend of Triassic to Eocene, volcano-plutonic complex with several styles of mineralization related to porphyry and epithermal environments. Fourteen large-scale copper-gold targets have been identified for further exploration.

Information on each of the targets may be found at the following link: https://brixtonmetals.com/thorn-gold-copper-silver-project/

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. The gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum duplicate assay results are well correlated, and it is the Qualified Person’s opinion that strong precision is inferred within the reported analytical results. Core samples were taken between 0.5m and 2.5m intervals based on lithology and mineralization. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. Core samples were cut, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. The 2022 Thorn project analytical results have been determined to be high quality and have passed this QAQC review.

The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.



Qualified Person



Mr. Corey A. James, P.Geo., is a Senior Project Geologist for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. James has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎analytical and test data underlying the information and has approved the technical information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA (Optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., NYSE: IE), the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC (Optioned to Pacific Bay Minerals, TSXV: PBM) and the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

