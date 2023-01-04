Malaysia Elevator and Escalator Market Report 2022-2028 with Focus on Kuala Lumpur, George Town, Johor Bahru, and Melaka

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Elevator and Escalator Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers all elevator types, including machine room (MR)/machine room-less (MRL) passenger and service systems, and escalators.

Elevator and escalator market revenue in this study covers the new installation (NI) business segment and excludes the service business segment. The report analyzes the elevator and escalator market in 4 major Malaysian cities only, namely Kuala Lumpur, George Town, Johor Bahru, and Melaka. Elevator and escalator end use encompasses many building types, such as education, hospitality and leisure, healthcare, industrial, office, public buildings, retail, and transportation hubs.

The Malaysian elevator and escalator market revenue declined significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021, it declined further by 1.2% due to delays in non-essential activities such as building construction. The publisher estimates the Malaysian elevator and escalator market to achieve a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Key market drivers include growth in the building base due to construction activity and improving awareness of productivity and time efficiency in multi-storied offices. The main restraints to the industry's growth are budget restrictions, financial pressure, and challenging political and socioeconomic conditions in Malaysia.

Overall, Malaysia is a net import country for elevator and escalator equipment. Major players in the Malaysian elevator and escalator market are Antah Schindler, Toshiba, and EITA.

Key growth opportunities in the Malaysian elevator and escalator market will focus on digital technology adoption, partnerships and customer focus, and innovative value propositions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Elevator and Escalator Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Definition of Terminologies

Definition of Geographic Locations

Overview of the Malaysian Construction Industry

Overview of the Malaysian Building Construction Market

Elevator and Escalator Trade Value

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Product Segment

Unit Forecast and Analysis by Product Segment

Elevator Revenue and Unit Breakdown by NI Activities

Escalator Revenue and Unit Breakdown by NI Activities

Elevator and Escalator Sales Trends

Regional Outlook

Competitive Structure

Competitive Landscape Trends

Porter's 5 Forces

Supplier Capability Profile

Other Market Participants

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Technology Adoption for Improved Safety and Security

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships and Customer Focus for Competitive Advantage

Growth Opportunity 3: Innovative Value Propositions for Differentiation and Better Customer Outreach

