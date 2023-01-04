Outdoor Heating Market Size Set to Achieve USD 2,093.6 Million by 2030 growing at 6.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

TOKYO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Outdoor Heating Market Size valued for USD 1,158.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 2,093.6 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.



The outdoor heating market is concerned with the sale and distribution of heating equipment intended for use in outdoor areas. These items are used in a wide range of settings, including residential, commercial, and industrial. Patio heaters, fire pits, and infrared heaters are common types of outdoor heating equipment.

Outdoor Heating Market Statistics

Global outdoor heating market revenue gathered USD 1,158.2 Million in 2021, with a 6.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2030

North American outdoor heating market share gathered over 34% in 2021

Europe outdoor heating market growth is projected to attain over 8% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

By product type, the patio heaters sub-segment seized USD 637 million in market revenue in 2021

Based on operations, the gas sub-segment acquires over 51% of shares in 2021

The rising trend of outdoor dining is a key trend in the outdoor heating industry that fuels the demand

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3104

Outdoor Heating Market Report Coverage:

Market Outdoor Heating Market Outdoor Heating Market Size 2021 USD 1,158.2 Million Outdoor Heating Market Forecast 2030 USD 2,093.6 Million Outdoor Heating Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.9% Outdoor Heating Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Outdoor Heating Market Base Year 2021 Outdoor Heating Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Operation, By Application, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography Outdoor Heating Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Ambience, AZ Patio Heaters, Bromic, Calcana, Dayva, Fire Sense, Heiningerr, Infratech, Lava Heat Italia, Lynx Grills, Napoleon, Patio Comfort, Schwank (patioSchwank), and Solaira. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Outdoor Heating Market Dynamics

One of the primary drivers is the growing popularity of outdoor living, as more people seek to extend the use of their outdoor spaces into the winter months. The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled this trend, as people seek safe places to gather and socialize outside. Another factor is people's growing awareness of the value of energy efficiency, as they seek ways to reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint. Finally, technological advancements have resulted in the development of more efficient and advanced outdoor heating equipment, which has contributed to the market's growth.

As a whole, the outdoor heating market is expected to expand in the coming years as more people seek methods to extend the use of their exterior spaces and technological advances continue to improve the efficiency and performance of outdoor heating equipment.

Electric Outdoor Heating Products Gaining Prominence in Coming Years

Electric outdoor heaters have several advantages over gas outdoor heaters. In addition to being more efficient and environmentally friendly, they are also generally easier to use and safer, as they do not require the use of a flammable fuel source. They are also often quieter and produce fewer emissions than gas outdoor heaters.

One of the main advantages of electric outdoor heaters is that they can emit infrared heat, which directly warms people, furniture, and objects in space without wasting energy on heating the surrounding air. This makes them more efficient and effective at heating outdoor spaces. They also come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are lightweight, making them easy to move and position in different outdoor spaces.

In addition, electric outdoor heaters are a good option for those who want to reduce their carbon footprint, as they do not produce any emissions. They are also a good choice for families with young children or use in busy outdoor areas, as they do not pose the same fire risk as gas outdoor heaters

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/outdoor-heating-market

Outdoor Heating Market Segmentation

The global outdoor heating industry has been split into product type, operation, application, distribution channel, and region.

The product type segment is further categorized into patio heater, fire-based, and others. The patio heater is further split into the floor or freestanding, tabletop, and wall-mounted. Similarly, the fire-based product type is split into the fireplace, fire pits & pots, and fire tables.

Based on operation, the industry is divided into electric, gas, and wood & solid fuel. By application, the segmentation includes catering & hospitality, residential outdoors, commercial & industrial space heating, and indoor agriculture/livestock brooder.

The distribution channel segment is bifurcated into online and offline. The online segment is categorized into e-commerce websites and company-owned websites, whereas the offline segment covers direct and indirect sales.

Furthermore, the regional segmentation is comprised of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Outdoor Heating Market Share

According to the outdoor heating market forecast, patio heaters are expected to dominate the outdoor heating market from 2022 to 2030. However, fire-based products are expected to grow at a moderate rate in the coming years. Among operations, the gas/propane sub segment generated massive income in 2021 and is expected to do so in the future. The electric sub-segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR from 2022 to 2030. According to the outdoor heating industry analysis, the catering & hospitality application will have a substantial market share in 2021, while the residential application will grow at a significant rate during the predicted period. Furthermore, the offline sub-segment achieved a significant market share in 2021, whereas online channels are expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Outdoor Heating Market Regional Outlook

According to our regional analysis, the North America region dominated the market with massive shares in 2021. The growing trend of dining outdoors, the rising number of outdoor parties, and the rapidly growing catering & hospitality sector in the US and Canada are some of the primary factors that are supporting the North American outdoor heating market. In addition to that, the presence of numerous luxury resorts, rooftop pubs and bars, and luxury cafes has also created a demand for the American industry.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness a noteworthy CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The European market is expected to perform exceptionally well due to suitable climatic conditions throughout the continent. The growing trend of outdoor restaurants, cafes and breweries, and rooftop clubs is also a factor supporting the market's growth.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is the emerging market for outdoor heating devices owing to the rising awareness among consumers, increasing per capita income, and growing standard of living in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India among others.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3104

Outdoor Heating Market Players

Some prominent outdoor heating companies covered in the industry are Ambience, AZ Patio Heaters, Bromic, Calcana, Dayva, Fire Sense, Heininger, Infratech, Lava Heat Italia, Lynx Grills, Napoleon, Patio Comfort, Schwank (patioSchwank), and Solaira.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Outdoor Heating Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Outdoor Heating Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Outdoor Heating Market?

Which region held the largest share in Outdoor Heating Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Outdoor Heating Market?

Who is the largest end user Outdoor Heating Market?

What will be the Outdoor Heating Market value in 2030?



Browse More Research Topic on Related Reports:

The Global Ketogenic Diet Market Size was valued at USD 10,198 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 16,064 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Dried Fruits Market Size was valued at USD 6,681 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 10,321 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Barbeque Grill Market Size valued for USD 5,407 million in 2021 and is projected to reach a Market size of USD 8,252 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com