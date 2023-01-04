LifeMD Appoints Jessica Friedeman as Chief Marketing Officer to Support the Company’s Rapid Expansion into Virtual Primary Care

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced the appointment of Jessica Friedeman as Chief Marketing Officer. Friedeman succeeds Stefan Galluppi, who continues as LifeMD’s Chief Innovation Officer.



Friedeman brings nearly twenty years’ experience engaging and retaining patients, with a proven track record of increasing efficiency and revenue by executing go-to-market product strategy for forward-thinking, high growth companies. She offers specialized knowledge in customer relationship management, SaaS technology, and the application of actionable insights through data science. Friedeman has served as a leader in roles of increasing responsibility and impact through several acquisitions, including most recently as Chief Marketing Officer of Healthgrades, which was divested to Red Ventures in 2021, as well as Mercury Healthcare, which was acquired by WebMD in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to have Jessica with us as we advance our mission of using telehealth to provide patients a personalized and longitudinal relationship with a primary care physician. Her intimate knowledge of the patient journey, combined with her experience scaling B2B and B2C healthcare technology companies, will be integral in promoting the value of LifeMD to our current and future members,” said Justin Schreiber, CEO and Chairman of LifeMD. “In the last year, over 177,000 patients have trusted LifeMD with their healthcare needs. This hire is the next step in our evolution as a leading provider of telehealth.”

“Having devoted my career to cultivating patient relationships, I’m honored to be joining a leader in telehealth who has demonstrated successes in providing seamless, end-to-end care,” said Jessica Friedeman. “My focus will be on advancing LifeMD’s deep expertise in performance marketing to create seamless patient journeys, build scalable technology that supports a best-in-class user experience, and engage partners who will further our patient-centric approach to virtual care.”

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

