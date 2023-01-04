Potato Fiber Market is expected to grow from USD 512.8 million in 2022 to USD 712 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the potato fiber market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the potato fiber market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global potato fiber market are K msland Group, Sanacel, Agrana, Avebe, ingredion, BI Neutraceuticals, IFC, likely, J. Rettenmaier, and Sohne, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A., among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide potato fiber market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Potatoes are one of the vegetables having significant commercial value worldwide. The three key components that make potatoes a healthy food are vitamin C, dietary fiber, and potassium. As a food additive, potato fiber is used to increase dietary fiber, reduce calories and carbohydrates, and help stop the absorption of fat during cooking. The main technical aspect of potato fiber is the development of the 3D fiber network in the finished product. By permitting a high capacity for water binding in the finished product, potato fiber also helps to stabilize and texture of the food. Potato fibers are used in a wide range of food products, including baked goods, healthy foods, extrudates, dough, bread, and meat products. Changes in dietary patterns, busy, sedentary lifestyles, and poor eating habits have led to an increase in the prevalence of IBDs, obesity, diabetes, and other health problems. Due to people's heightened health consciousness and awareness, there is a growth in the demand for functional food components that can provide additional health benefits and enhance digestion. Although the body's enzymes cannot completely and properly digest dietary fibers, they nonetheless have a substantial positive impact on health. A notable vegetable that is consumed throughout the world is the potato. In potatoes, soluble and insoluble fibers are both prevalent.

Scope of Potato Fiber Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players K msland Group, Sanacel, Agrana, Avebe, ingredion, BI Neutraceuticals, IFC, lyckeby, J. Rettenmaier and Sohne, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A., among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The insoluble fiber segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is insoluble fiber and soluble fiber. The insoluble fiber segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Potatoes are a great source of fiber and carbohydrates. They are also a good source of vitamin C and potassium. Insoluble fiber not only prolongs your feeling of fullness but also aids in improved blood sugar regulation.

The baked goods segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is meat products, baked goods, bread, health foods, extrudates, and doughs. The baked goods segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Because it offers a naturally gluten-free alternative to items derived from wheat and because of its particular features. Additionally, by boosting the volume, color, and crumb structure of the loaf, potato fiber improves the quality of baked goods. The powdered, frozen, or refrigerated versions of these products are now more in demand from bakeries and bakery chains. Manufacturers must select components from plants since there is an increasing demand for bread products that are both gluten-free and vegan. This rise in the bread and confectionary industries is what is driving the need for potato fiber.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the potato fiber include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Due to the rise in health consciousness, consumers in North America have modified their preferences for clean-label and allergen-free products. This has increased demand for bread products prepared organically, which has raised the price of potato fiber. The sector is growing as a result of big bakery chains' and merchants' emphasis on baked goods prepared with natural, plant-based ingredients including fiber from potatoes.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's potato fiber market size was valued at USD 19.4 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 26.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. The potato fiber market is expanding as a result of consumers' increased interest in purchasing healthy food products as a result of the rising prevalence of different disorders caused by unhealthy diets and demanding schedules. The demand for products with clear labeling is expected to increase, which will also lead to an expansion of the potato fiber industry.

China

China’s potato fiber market size was valued at USD 5.0 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. Right now, China is the world's leading producer of potatoes. Data from FAOSTAT predicted that the country would produce 75,657,850 metric tonnes of potatoes in 2019 and 78,236,596 metric tonnes of potatoes in 2020. 2019 saw a harvest of 4,038,885 ha, and 2020 saw a yield of 4,218,188 ha. For several factors, China has seen a rapid rise in potato production.

India

India's potato fiber market size was valued at USD 4.57 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030. India is the world's second-largest producer of potatoes, behind China. Since 2020, India has produced more potatoes consistently. Potato production has increased in direct proportion to national potato consumption. Urbanization and industrialization have boosted the demand for ready-to-eat convenience foods in India. This has raised the demand for frozen processed foods made with potatoes.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of potato fiber market is mainly driven owing to the growth in awareness regardin the benefits of potato fibre.

