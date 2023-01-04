United States Liquid Biopsy Market Expected to Grow at Double-Digit CAGR, According to Makreo Research

Los Angeles, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028: Segmentation by Biomarker Type (Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) and Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA), by Products, by Therapeutic Application, by Cancer Type, by Cities" report has been added to makreo.com offering.



Over the past ten years, liquid biopsy has been the focus of significant research to create a less intrusive and more precise customised therapy. Additionally, liquid biopsies are gaining popularity in the US due to its sophisticated nature, which includes a quick turnaround time, feasibility, and the ability to perform early cancer screening.

The liquid biopsy market in the United States expanded at a remarkable rate in 2021 as compared to the previous year. The market witnessed a positive growth during the year 2020 despite the outbreak of the virus, owing to the increasing number of cancer patients.





Increasing Healthcare Spending: Approximately 85% of national health expenditures are for personal health care. In 2019 around USD 3,207 billion in current (nominal currency) spending on personal healthcare were witnessed.

Increasing Government Initiative towards Cancer Research: The Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced the availability of USD 5 million for community health centers to promote equitable access to potentially life-saving cancer screenings.

Performance by Type: Circulation Tumor Cells (CTCs) account for the major market share in US Liquid Biopsy Market in 2021.





The non-invasiveness of liquid biopsy is the main element influencing its great demand among medical professionals. It is less invasive, more convenient, and quicker for patients than other treatments because just 5 milliliters of blood are required.

By Therapeutic Application, the US Liquid Biopsy market is divided into Oncology and Non Cancer Biopsy Market. In terms of revenue share in 2021, oncology held the largest market share.





Cancer Cases in the United States: The United States witnessed around 1,898,160 new cancer cases and 608,570 cancer-related deaths in 2021. Because of decreased smoking and advancements in early identification and treatment, the cancer death rate has decreased steadily since 1991. The number of cancer survivors in the United States is projected to increase by 24.4% by 2032, reaching 22.5 million. Currently, there are 18 million cancer survivors in the United States. These survivors represent approximately 5.4% of the entire population.

Future Growth Outlook: Liquid Biopsy is an emerging technology with potential application in screening and early diagnosis of lung cancer. The scope of growth increases with its minimal invasive feature and rising investments in R&D. Makreo Research predicts the United States liquid biopsy market will grow at double digit CAGR in next five years.





The above facts have been taken from the recent publication of Makreo Research titled “United States Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028”. This is a detailed study that identify the present adoption rate of the newly introduced biopsy in the US market and also highlights future expected growth. The report offers comprehensive analysis of the market trends and future prospects in relation with macro-economic shifts and players operating in this space. It is important to understand virous types of cancer present to understand the scope for liquid biopsy in the US market therefore the research has been carried out considering the prevalence of cancer cases in major US cities.

Market Segmentation: By Biomarkers Type (Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) and Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

By Product (Kits & Consumables, Instruments and Services)

By Therapeutic Application (Oncology and Non Cancer Biopsy)

By Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Prostate Cancer)

By Cities Cities Assessed California, Texas, Florida, New York, Georgia, Washington, New Jersey and Other cities Company’s Mentioned Qiagen, Myriad Genetics Inc., Biocept Inc., Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, Biocartis, Agilent Technologies Inc., NeoGenomics

Highlights Covered in the United States Liquid Biopsy Market Report

How liquid biopsy adoption was in the past and what is the present scenario of the industry? What is the present market growth of the liquid biopsy in the United States and at what rate industry is expected to grow? How Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) is positioning in the market and what is the growth prospect for Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA). What is the market revenue of the US Liquid Biopsy Market? What are the major growth factors of accounting for adoption of Liquid Biopsy among US nationals? What is the present state of Liquid Biopsy Market in the US? Does liquid biopsy only serve cancer detection or can be used for non-cancer testing? Which type of cancer patient majorly prefer liquid biopsy in the US? What are the key factors driving the market growth? Who all are the prominent players in the US Liquid Biopsy Market?





For more information about this report visit United States Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2028: Size, Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis







