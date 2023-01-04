HP at CES 2023: Leading in Hybrid and Gaming Experiences

News Highlights



Whether you are an on-the-go freelancer with no formal office or an employee splitting time between the home and office, HP has the perfect solution across the company’s expanded HP Dragonfly portfolio to fit your hybrid lifestyle and workstyle

For conference calls or listening to your favorite hits, the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series lineup of pro-grade wireless earbuds is perfect for your hybrid lifestyle

Designing with unique materials including coffee grounds and bio-circular content such as used cooking oil in our newest HP PCs and peripherals 1 , going beyond the expected to help protect the planet with smarter packaging across the company’s PC portfolio, and introducing HP Carbon Neutral Computing offset services 2 for commercial customers

, going beyond the expected to help protect the planet with smarter packaging across the company’s PC portfolio, and introducing HP Carbon Neutral Computing offset services for commercial customers Game in the cloud using any device with OMEN Gaming Hub, the first Windows PC manufacturer with integrated NVIDIA GeForce NOW3

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at CES 2023, HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is announcing new products and solutions designed to recharge hybrid experiences so people can thrive in today's digital world.

“Hybrid provides us with greater flexibility and freedom in our personal lives, but brings its own set of challenges for people to stay productive and connected to others,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP is taking the headache out of hybrid by delivering powerful and best-in-class ecosystem experiences and industry-leading innovations – including the new HP Dragonfly Pro portfolio for freelancers, the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series Wireless Earbuds for exceptional audio experiences, and the HP E-Series monitors to help take productivity to the next level – while ensuring we continue to advance our world’s most sustainable PC portfolio.”4

Powering Freelancers with HP Dragonfly Pro

The freelancer community continues to grow exponentially, and by 2027 freelancers will make up more than 50% of the total U.S. workforce.5 That’s why HP is bringing the power of its award-winning Dragonfly brand to freelancers wanting elevated experiences in their hybrid lives. This group of consumers wants technology with the power they need for multitasking and heavy workloads, coupled with built-in support and services for peace of mind.

The new HP Dragonfly Pro portfolio helps reduce friction in users’ lives, and delivers experiences that matter most, including: powerful audio, camera and touchscreen; all-day battery life;6 and, 24/7 live concierge support and services for effortless productivity.

The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is designed for individuals who are constantly connected to the internet, want an easy-to-use device with premium features and design, and consume a variety of content anywhere they go. This 14-inch device works to tackle it all to look your best, with the world’s first 8 MP user-facing camera in a clamshell Chromebook7, along with the world’s brightest touchscreen display in a Chromebook8 so your content looks the best in a dark room or on a sunny day. It’s also Intel® Evo™ verified9 for fast performance, connectivity, and charging, and allows for seamless pairing between your phone and device.

The new HP Dragonfly Pro was co-engineered with AMD using the company’s adaptive platform management framework, which optimizes performance in real-world productivity scenarios. This is also the first HP device to feature one-touch access to HP 24/7 live concierge support directly via one of the device’s four hot keys. The Control Center hot key allows quick access to the device’s most common settings, a Camera hot key lets an individual easily adjust camera settings, and the fourth key can be customized by the individual to help optimize workflow or allow for simple navigation.

As freelancers work to find ways to adopt and incorporate sustainable practices in their work, both devices are EPEAT® Gold Registered in the U.S.,10 leveraging recycled metals and plastics along with sustainably sourced and recyclable packaging.11

Work Happy in an Environment as Productive as Your Home Setup

Hybrid work is here to stay. 77% of employees prefer a hybrid model,12 but being productive in a hybrid environment comes with challenges. Employees now have more efficient and productive workspaces at home. People want the best PC experiences wherever they work but are finding that most office environments aren’t as enticing with outdated technology, leading to employee frustration and productivity loss. With today’s news, HP is elevating all workspaces with new devices and solutions so employees can work safely, securely, and productively wherever their work takes them.

Enhanced by HP Presence,13 the HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10, and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 deliver more meaningful collaboration experiences with new intuitive video conferencing innovations to recharge hybrid work. This includes:

Multi-Camera Experience 14 supports dual video streams and camera switching so users can easily show their faces and an object or a whiteboard at the same time, picture-in-picture, or side-by-side. The new commercial PCs are the world’s first business notebooks to support the simultaneous use of two cameras. 15

supports dual video streams and camera switching so users can easily show their faces and an object or a whiteboard at the same time, picture-in-picture, or side-by-side. The new commercial PCs are the world’s first business notebooks to support the simultaneous use of two cameras. Auto Camera Select 16 uses intelligent face tracking to recognize which camera a user is facing to keep audiences engaged without breaking eye contact.

uses intelligent face tracking to recognize which camera a user is facing to keep audiences engaged without breaking eye contact. HP Keystone Correction 17 makes sharing a whiteboard or a physical document easy by automatically cropping and flattening images from the camera feed with a single click.

makes sharing a whiteboard or a physical document easy by automatically cropping and flattening images from the camera feed with a single click. HP Be Right Back17 lets users change their video feed to a still picture without disrupting meetings when they need a break.

As users move throughout the day, new features help intelligently optimize performance and power consumption, including:

Intelligent Hibernate learns PC usage patterns, so the device will go into hibernation mode automatically to minimize battery usage at the end of the workday. Over time, the PC can eventually predict when a user typically uses the device the following day and convert to modern standby mode for an instant-on experience.

learns PC usage patterns, so the device will go into hibernation mode automatically to minimize battery usage at the end of the workday. Over time, the PC can eventually predict when a user typically uses the device the following day and convert to modern standby mode for an instant-on experience. Smart Sense optimizes PC thermal performance using AI to learn and adapt to PC usage patterns. The result is a quieter and cooler laptop that is more comfortable to work with while still delivering the power needed to get work done.

The newest HP Dragonfly and Elite 1000 Series PCs contain 90% recycled magnesium in the enclosure case,18 5% ocean-bound plastics in the speaker enclosure, and bio-circular content such as used cooking oil to help lower CO 2 emissions.1 All outer packing for the devices is 100% sustainably sourced,11 and are EPEAT® Gold Registered in 23 countries,10 ENERGY STAR® Certified, and TCO Certified.

Enriching a hybrid workspace at home or in the office is about having the right tools and technologies to reflect preferred workstyles. By using the right tools, employees can bring the best version of themselves to work, resulting in greater productivity and comfort throughout their workday. Completing the PC ecosystem, HP is announcing new monitors, accessories, and services.

With display sizes ranging from 21.5 to 44.5 inches diagonally, the HP E-Series G5 Monitors blend seamlessly into the home or office with sleek and elegant designs. The series offers a variety of choices to help hybrid workers stay focused and connected with 4K resolution on select models, curved and ultrawide screens, 99% sRGB, and matching accessories. Users can work comfortably with HP Eye Ease to reduce blue light exposure, and an Ambient Light Sensor automatically adjusts the screen brightness.19 The HP E45c G5 Monitor is the world’s first 45-inch super ultrawide dual QHD curved monitor for a more immersive experience.20 Replace two 24-inch QHD monitors with one massive 44.5-inch diagonal monitor with the new Virtual Dual Display21 feature. All monitors in this series feature 90% recycled and renewable materials, like coffee grounds and recycled aluminum.22

For home workers, learners, and entertainment users, the HP M24h and M27h FHD Monitors upgrade home setups with improved ergonomics to find their perfect posture and viewing angle, so users always feel their best. It’s also the world’s first monitor series with a comfort setup guide through integrated display software.23

Leveraging the power of Poly audio technology, HP is introducing the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series lineup of pro-grade wireless earbuds for hybrid lifestyles. Whether taking part in a conference call or listening to your favorite hits, the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series provides up to five hours of talk time with adaptive active noise canceling (ANC) and WindSmart technology to block out distracting background noises. The standard version includes a charging case that offers 10 additional hours of talk time, and the Poly Voyager Free 60+ comes with a smart charging case. The smart charge case features an OLED touch screen display with easy access to volume and mute functions, fast insight into battery life and call status, and a 3.5 mm analog input ideal for in-flight entertainment systems. Available in carbon black or white sand, the wireless earbuds feature a sleek, modern design for all-day comfort and flexibility. With the Poly Lens Mobile App, users can personalize their Poly device settings while IT teams can manage and receive insights.

The HP 620/625 FHD Webcam helps users look and sound their best throughout the day. This Zoom-certified FHD 1080p webcam has dual noise-reduction microphones, an adjustable field of view, and video features, including auto-focus, AI face framing, and background light enhancement. For easy, fast, and secure logins, the webcam saves precious seconds with Windows Hello facial recognition compatibility. The webcam captures every angle with a 360-degree swivel and 90-degree tilt for extra flexibility. Sustainability features include 71% post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% recyclable packaging.

The HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse allows users to work where they need to with a compact design, silent clicks, and up to 90 days of battery life.24 With six programmable buttons25 for custom shortcuts, users can maximize their workflow and work seamlessly with multi-OS compatibility across three saved devices. The device is made from 60% post-consumer recycled plastics.26 Engineered for the Intel® Evo™ laptops accessories program, the mouse provides seamless connectivity and reliability when paired with Intel® Evo™ laptops.27

HP Carbon Neutral Computing Services help organizations drive toward a low-carbon future with two options28 to offset the carbon footprint of their eligible HP business PCs. Customers can choose to offset the carbon released during production and system delivery or through the entire device lifecycle, so their PCs remain carbon neutral through the end of use.29 HP integrates high-quality carbon offsets into each device, from product manufacturing to daily PC use, to help organizations accelerate their carbon neutrality goals. HP also offers customers a Sustainability Benefit Report that easily captures the sustainable impact of their carbon-neutral HP PC fleet.

Innovating in Sustainability with Unique Materials for HP’s New Consumer PCs

Since 2019, HP has used more than a billion pounds of recycled materials.30 Further expanding on the world's most sustainable PC portfolio,4 the company is introducing new products and packaging at the forefront of enabling a more sustainable future.

Products designed for sustainability should be accessible to everyone, which is why HP is introducing highly innovative and unique products across its new consumer devices. The HP 14 and 15.6 inch Laptop PCs are available with either Intel or AMD Processors, and their beautifully compact design is made from ocean-bound plastics, post-consumer recycled plastics, as well as recycled metals.11 The HP 14 inch Laptop PC - Eco Edition takes sustainability to the next level, with up to 25% of the product leveraging post-consumer recycled plastics.31 Bio-circular content such as used cooking oil was integrated in the bottom cover of the device1 and this device will also feature packaging that is 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable.32 All of the new consumer notebooks are ENERGY STAR® certified and EPEAT® Silver Registered, with the Eco Edition version EPEAT Gold® Registered.10

The HP 24 and 27 inch All-In-One PCs also leverage unique materials to create the innovative frame, making these HP's most sustainable all-in-one offering yet.33 This is the world's first PC with recycled coffee grounds, which are used as speckles in the finish of the PC.34 More than 40% of this all-in-one's enclosure contains post-consumer recycled plastics, 75% recycled aluminum is used on the arm stand, and 100% reclaimed polyester is used on the stand base.35 The all-in-one is ENERGY STAR® and EPEAT® Gold Registered.36 Its sustainability goes beyond the device itself: the 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable box packaging has been reduced in size by 62%, which allows up to 66% more units per pallet, reducing the CO 2 footprint.37

And for HP products, once you're done with the device, HP Planet Partners helps to get them either reused or recycled.

OMEN Gaming Goes to the Cloud

With the global gaming industry continuing to increase, HP is introducing cloud gaming through OMEN Gaming Hub and is the first Windows PC manufacturer with an integrated NVIDIA GeForce NOW solution.3 This huge addition gives gamers across the globe access to play over 1,450 titles from AAA to indie within a best-in-class cloud gaming service, regardless of the PC they game on. Combined with the ability to access local games with My Games and OMEN Optimizer, gamers have easier access than ever before to play their favorite titles with higher quality and framerates.

The OMEN 17 Laptop levels up to become HP's most powerful gaming laptop with the addition of up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX processor and latest NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics, which utilizes OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology for desktop-caliber gaming. The OMEN Laptop is HP’s first to feature optical mechanical keys, which are 25 times faster than traditional keys, ensuring gamers have the tools they need to breeze through their favorite titles at home or on the go.

The OMEN 40L and 45L Desktops unlock new levels of extreme power with up to 13th Gen Intel®️ Core™ i9-13900K processor and up to NVIDIA®️ GeForce RTX™ 4090 to enable glorious 4K visuals and blistering high FPS in resolutions used for competitive gaming. For those opting to go with the 45L, they'll enjoy more headroom for processor overclocking38 thanks to the OMEN Cryo Chamber™, a revolutionary patented CPU cooling solution that houses an all-in-one liquid cooler in a separate compartment atop the case. The OMEN 25L Desktop also gets an upgrade with the latest 13th Gen Intel®️ Core™ processors to keep games running faster than ever.

For more information about HP innovations announced at CES 2023, including the latest gaming innovations from HyperX, please visit the CES 2023 press kit at the HP Press Center for additional assets or visit HP.com.

Pricing and Availability39

The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is expected to be available this spring at HP.com. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available this spring at HP.com. Pricing will be available closer to availability. The HP Dragonfly Pro is expected to be available this spring at HP.com. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available this spring at HP.com. Pricing will be available closer to availability. The HP Dragonfly G4 is expected to be available this spring. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

is expected to be available this spring. Pricing will be available closer to product availability. The HP EliteBook 1040 G10 is expected to be available this spring. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

is expected to be available this spring. Pricing will be available closer to product availability. The HP Elite x360 1040 G10 is expected to be available this spring. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

is expected to be available this spring. Pricing will be available closer to product availability. The Poly Voyager Free 60 Series earbuds are expected to be available in March, starting at $299 at Poly.com and HP.com. It will also be available in a Microsoft Teams-certified version.

earbuds are expected to be available in March, starting at $299 at Poly.com and HP.com. It will also be available in a Microsoft Teams-certified version. The HP E-Series G5 Monitors are expected to be available in January beginning at a starting price of $219 at HP.com.

are expected to be available in January beginning at a starting price of $219 at HP.com. The HP M-Series Monitors are expected to be available this spring for a starting price of $209 at HP.com.

are expected to be available this spring for a starting price of $209 at HP.com. The HP 620/625 FHD Webcam is expected to be available in January for $109.99 at HP.com.

is expected to be available in January for $109.99 at HP.com. The HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse is expected to be available in January for $79.99 at HP.com.

is expected to be available in January for $79.99 at HP.com. The HP 14 and 15.6 inch Laptop PCs with AMD processors are expected to be available later this month for a starting price of $419.99 and $499.99 at HP.com. The Intel versions are expected to be available later this spring; pricing will be available closer to availability.

with AMD processors are expected to be available later this month for a starting price of $419.99 and $499.99 at HP.com. The Intel versions are expected to be available later this spring; pricing will be available closer to availability. The HP 14 inch Laptop PC - Eco Edition is expected to be available this summer at HP.com. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available this summer at HP.com. Pricing will be available closer to availability. The HP 24 and 27 inch All-In-One PCs are expected to be available this spring at HP.com. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

are expected to be available this spring at HP.com. Pricing will be available closer to availability. The OMEN 25L, 40L, and 45L Desktop PCs are expected to be available this winter. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

and are expected to be available this winter. Pricing will be available closer to availability. The OMEN 17 Laptop is expected to be available in January for a starting price of $1,699.99 at HP.com.



About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

©Copyright 2023 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

©2023 Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Manufactured from waste bio-feedstock according to the mass balance approach.

2 HP Services are sold separately. HP Services are governed by the applicable HP terms and conditions of service provided or indicated to Customer at the time of purchase. Customer may have additional statutory rights according to applicable local laws, and such rights are not in any way affected by the HP terms and conditions of service, or the HP Limited Warranty provided with your HP Product. There are two offset options available: HP’s Carbon Neutral to the Door option covers carbon offsetting of material extraction, component and product manufacturing, and product logistics. HP’s Carbon Neutral Complete option covers everything in the Carbon Neutral to the Door option plus device usage based on a four-year lifecycle for commercial HP notebooks and mobile workstations, and a five-year lifecycle for commercial HP desktops, displays, and workstations, and end-of-service.

3 Based on all Windows PC manufacturer’s currently in the market as of Nov 2022. OMEN Gaming Hub, users can access local games, 120 free games and over 1300 pay to play games.

4 Applies to HP PCs, Workstations, Displays and Point of Sale Systems manufactured after January 2019. Based on most Gold and Silver EPEAT®️ registrations by meeting all required criteria and achieving 50-74% of the optional points for EPEAT®️ Silver and 75-100% of the optional points for EPEAT®️ Gold according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®️. Status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information. Not all products available in all countries.

5 Statista Research Department, Sep 30, 2022

6 For HP Dragonfly Pro: Estimated Windows 10 battery life based on Windows 10/ MM18 benchmarking. Battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See www.bapco.com for additional details. For HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook: Testing conducted by HP using Google Chrome OS power LoadTest. Battery life will vary and the maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing for test details.

7 Based on HP’s internal analysis of all clamshell Chromebook PCs currently in the market as of Nov 2022. User-facing refers to the PC’s front camera.

8 Based on HP’s internal analysis of all Chromebook PCs with a touchscreen display currently in the market as of Nov 2022. Brightest is based on the PC display nits of brightness specification.

9 HP laptops that meet Intel’s EVO certification process. See Intel.com for more details.

10 Based on US EPEAT® registration according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. EPEAT® status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information.

11 100% outer box packaging and corrugated cushions made from sustainably sourced certified and recycled fibers.

12 HP Proprietary Research, 9/2020, n = 568 end-users; US, UK, France, Australia, China

13 Select HP Products are enhanced with HP Presence. Features vary by platform.

14 Dual video streams and camera switching with Multi-Camera requires a second camera that is sold separately or as an optional feature and requires myHP application.

15 Based on HP's internal analysis of convertible, non-detachable laptops with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection and BIOS-level protection, passing MIL-STD testing with multi-camera support for dual video streams and camera switching that allows user focus on their face and a second device as of December 2022. Requires second camera that is sold separately or as an optional feature and requires myHP application.

16 Dual video streams and camera switching with Multi-Camera requires a second camera that is sold separately or as an optional feature and requires myHP application.

17 Requires myHP application and Windows OS.

18 Recycled magnesium by weight: Enclosure includes top cover, screen bezel, palm rest cover, and bottom cover.

19 Ambient light sensor only on 3 models (E27k, E32k, E45c). Ambient light sensor settings are located in the OSD menu. The default out-of-the-box setting is ON.

20 Based on monitors with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and a resolution of 5120 x 1440 that allows a PC connected with one USB-C® cable to display two separate screens on the same monitor as of January 5, 2023.

21 World’s first 45” super ultrawide dual QHD monitor that creates dual displays with a single cable; host PC requires USB-C® (Alt Mode DisplayPort™) connection to enable Virtual Dual Display.

22 90% Recycled/Renewable materials made up of 85% ITE, 4.5% Ocean Bound Plastics, and 0.5% coffee grounds. HP defines renewable according to the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting.

23 Ergonomic Setup Guide is available through HP Display Center. Host PC requires Windows 10 or higher. HP Display Center is available on the Microsoft store.

24 Based on HP's internal analysis of non-gaming mice that recharge using Micro USB or USB-C® with 6 or more programmable buttons using manufacturer software or app as of January 2023.

25 Requires HP Accessory Center (HPAC) Software. HPAC available for free download in Microsoft Store or Apple Store.

26 Recycled plastic content percentage is based on the definition set in the IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT standard.

27 Not all platforms qualify as an Intel Evo platform.

28 There are two offset options available: HP’s Carbon Neutral to the Door option covers carbon offsetting of material extraction, component and product manufacturing, and product logistics. HP’s Carbon Neutral Complete option covers everything in the Carbon Neutral to the Door option plus device usage based on a four-year lifecycle for commercial HP notebooks and mobile workstations, and a five-year lifecycle for commercial HP desktops, displays, and workstations, and end-of-service.

29 Lifecycle assessments (LCA) are validated by a third-party to conform to ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 and are used by HP to understand the total carbon footprint for HP personal systems products. Using this data, along with the information unique to each customer (e.g., product ship-to location, product portfolio), we calculate the total carbon emissions for a customer’s fleet. HP then purchases and retires carbon offsets, procured through Climate Impact Partners who certifies HP’s Carbon Neutral Computing Services in accordance with its Carbon Neutral Protocol

30 Based on PCs and displays from 2019 through 2022 using recycled metal, plastic, and fiber.

31 Eco edition applies to HP 14 inch PC manufactured after Nov 2022. Based on EPEAT Gold registrations meeting all required criteria and achieving more recycled content used in more components than any other competitor PC in its class. Based on EPEAT® Gold (first in its class to achieve 75-100% of the optional points) according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. Status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information. Approx. 25% system level recycled plastics, included in the following PC components: speaker box, bottom cover, Bezel and keyboard keycaps. Keyboard is 100% water-based paint and scissors are made from renewable feedstock. Recycled aluminum in display cover and back cover manufactured from bio-circular content according to mass balance approach. Packaging outer box is 100% made from sustainably source certified and recycled fibers. Fiber cushions made from 100% recycled wood fiber and organic material.

32 100% outer box packaging and corrugated cushions made from sustainably sourced certified and recycled fibers. Molded pulp cushions made from 100% recycled wood fiber and organic materials. Plastic cushions are made from >90% recycled plastic.

33 Based on all HP AiO products manufactured after Nov. 2022. Most sustainable defined as achieving the highest EPEAT Gold registration by meeting all required criteria according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. Status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information. Most combined sustainability features in a AiO product include more than 40% of post-consumer recycled plastics and approx. 10% recycled metal. Types of sustainable materials: aluminum, post-consumer plastic, ocean bound plastic, recycled polyester, coffee grounds. Revised design and packaging that reduces carbon emissions.

34 HP internal analysis based on all PCs in the market as of November 2022. Recycled coffee grounds are used as speckles in the finish of the PC.

35 Enclosure: Applies to HP 23.8''/27'' All-in-One Desktop PC 40% post-consumer recycled plastic in plastic parts used in the front and back cover. Stand arm and neck: Applies to HP 23.8''/27'' All-in-One Desktop PC, contains 75% recycled aluminum in stand arm and neck

Felt Base Cover: Applies to HP 23.8''/27'' All-in-One Desktop PC, felt base cover contains 100% recycled polyester

36 Based on U.S. EPEAT®️ registration according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®️. EPEAT®️ status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information.

37 Packaging: 100% outer box packaging and corrugated cushions made from sustainably sourced certified and recycled fibers. Molded pulp cushions made from 100% recycled wood fiber and organic materials. Plastic cushions are made from >90% recycled plastic. Pallet size reduction: Applies to the newest generation of HP 23.8'' All-in-One Desktop PC. As compared to the pallet density of the previous generation HP 23.8 inch All in One Desktop PC. Packaging box size reduction: for the newest HP 23.8''/27'' All-in-One Desktop PC as compared to the box size of the previous generation HP 23.8 inch All in One Desktop PC

38 Altering clock frequency and/or voltage may: (i) reduce system stability and useful life of the system, processor, and other system components; (ii) cause the processor and other system components to fail; (iii) cause reductions in system performance; (iv) cause additional heat or other damage; and (v) affect system data integrity. HP and Intel have not tested, and does not warrant, the operation of the processor beyond its specifications. HP and Intel have not tested, and do not warranty, the operation of other system components beyond their industry standard specifications. HP and Intel assume no responsibility that the processor and other system components, including if used with altered clock frequencies and/or voltages, will be fit for any particular purpose.

39 Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.

40 Actual brightness will be lower with touchscreen.

41 Based on HP's internal analysis of business laptops with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection and BIOS-level protection, passing MIL-STD testing. Most advanced based on 88 degree FOV 5MP camera, discrete 940nm IR, 16:10, discrete amps, high-res camera use cases as of December 2022.

42 Based on HP's internal analysis of convertible, non-detachable laptops with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection and BIOS-level protection, passing MIL-STD testing. Most advanced based on 88 degree FOV 5MP camera, discrete 940nm IR, 16:10, discrete amps, high-res camera use cases as of December 2022.

43 Actual product colors and depicted images may vary from product shown.

44 OMEN Gaming Hub, users can access local games, 120 free games and over 1300 pay to play games. See NVIDIA.com for more details.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfede011-5259-4f46-b1ad-e07e8470937b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d56ae50e-c079-4bde-8a02-475c1cf47678

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1f53fb8-5ac5-4a16-b024-ddef43dd29a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5e82672-9ec6-45ac-ab13-b7d089758783

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9fc0195-43de-43ac-bb69-9d7704538620

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94932725-fdbd-4ad4-bf50-abed4358ec8c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/178ba413-dc94-4ce0-9ebb-c92c74ab2aae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d64fd8c-ff97-4376-8e6e-859d259bc9ba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e783eff-5a26-4af6-8cd7-d74280da9a6d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4706e0d9-4283-45c9-b5bc-2a759d60acdf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e177c98a-65bd-426d-864c-80636067a40c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/996ec579-c22f-499e-b6c8-e1856b42961f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8423563e-d4f7-48bd-a5a3-52d7e2418fd8