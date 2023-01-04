The Worldwide Group Health Insurance Industry is Expected to Reach $1,800 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Group Health Insurance Market By Plan Type, By Enterprise Size, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the group health insurance market size was valued at $744.04 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,800.08 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.



A group health insurance is a type of health insurance plan that covers a group of people who work under the same organization. This is often offered as a valuable benefit for employees as the premium for the same is borne by employers. Group health insurance coverage can be extended to the family members of employees in some cases. This insurance plan is also referred to as corporate health insurance or employee health insurance.

Surge in employee retention, especially after decision of various governments to mandate all employers to provide health insurance to their employees, which leads to increase in offering corporate health insurance from a variety of industries as an employee benefit scheme.

Furthermore, easy claiming and tax saving of group health insurance are some of the factors that propel the market growth. However, increase in group health insurance premium cost and invalid liability for retired employees are some of the major factors that limit the group health insurance market growth. On the contrary, rise in geriatric population and demand for better employee benefits in corporates is expected to grow tremendously in the coming years.



The group health insurance market is segmented on the basis of plan type, enterprise size, distribution channel, and region. By plan type, it is segmented into fully insured plan, mixed-insured plan, and self-insured plan. By enterprise size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises, and micro, small, & medium enterprises (MSMEs). Based on distribution channel, it is segregated into agents, direct sales, banks, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the group health insurance market such as Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., Allianz Care, AXA, Aetna Inc., ACKO General Insurance Limited, American International Group, Inc., Cigna, Chubb, IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company Limited, and United HealthCare Services, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the group health insurance industry.



