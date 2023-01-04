Global Pulse Ingredients Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pulse Ingredients estimated at US$19. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Peas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$12.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chickpeas segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

The Pulse Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Beans Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR

In the global Beans segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
ADM
AGT Food and Ingredients
Anchor Ingredients
Axiom Foods
Batory Foods
Best Cooking Pulses, Inc.
Cosucra Groupe Warconing Sa
Dakota Dry Bean
Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse
Emsland Group
Ingredion
Puris Foods
Roquette Frères
The Scoular Company
Vestkorn Milling as


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pulse Ingredients - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peas
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Peas by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Peas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chickpeas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Chickpeas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chickpeas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beans by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Beans by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Beans by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lentils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Lentils by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Lentils by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Feed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Feed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Flours by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Pulse Flours by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Flours by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Proteins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Pulse Proteins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Proteins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Starches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Pulse Starches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Starches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Fibers & Grits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Pulse Fibers & Grits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Fibers & Grits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Pulse Ingredients Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Source -
Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours, Pulse
Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Source -
Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Source -
Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse
Fibers & Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Source -
Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours, Pulse
Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,

