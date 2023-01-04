New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Welding Consumables Market – Analysis By Welding Technique, Consumables Type, End User, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377909/?utm_source=GNW

04 billion in the year 2021 with the APAC region leading the regional market share.



Demand for Global Welding Consumables has increased rapidly over the past year as a result of technological developments and the requirement for inexpensive, long-lasting materials for a wide range of industrial applications, with the Automobiles and Transportation sector accounting for the largest share. The market for Global Welding Consumables is expanding at a steady rate, driven along by the widespread adoption of marine/shipbuilding and general fabrication across industries to improve the manufacturing process.



Americas is the largest market for Global Welding Consumables, with the U.S. accounting for a significant proportion of the region’s overall Global Welding Consumables consumption due to the country’s massive military defense budget. Due to rapid industrial development and governments in countries like India and China spending extensively on the Automobiles and Transportation and Power Generation sectors, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest expanding region in the projected timeframe.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Global Welding Consumables Market for the historical period of 2015-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Global Welding Consumables Market by Type (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Global Welding Consumables, By Consumables Type (Stick electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux-cored wires, SAW wires, Fluxes and Others)



• The report analyses the Global Welding Consumables Market, By Welding Technique (Arc welding, Resistance Welding, Oxyfuel welding, Ultrasonic welding, Others)



• The report analyses the Global Welding Consumables Market By End User (Building and Construction, Automobiles and Transportation, Marine, Power Generation, Other End-Users).



• The Global Welding Consumables Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).



• The Global Welding Consumables Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, Russia, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Consumables Type, By Welding Technique, and By End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments. The companies analysed in the report include Lincoln Electric, Esab Corporation, Hyundai Welding, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kobe Steel, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Fronius International GmbH, Voestalpine AG, Kemppi Oy and RME Middle East.



Key Target Audience



• Global Welding Consumable Companies



• Automotive manufacturing companies



• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

