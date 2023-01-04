UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its first quarter ended November 26, 2022 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:



Q1 2023 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter increased 11.4% to $541.8 million.

Operating income was $43.4 million, a decrease of 3.1%.

The quarterly tax rate increased to 25.2% compared to 24.6% in the prior year.

Net income increased to $34.0 million from $33.7 million in the prior year, or 0.7%.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.81 from $1.77 in the prior year, or 2.3%.

The Company’s financial results for the first quarters of fiscal 2023 and 2022 included approximately $10.0 million and $5.9 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its CRM, ERP and branding initiatives (the “Key Initiatives”). Excluding these Key Initiative costs:

Adjusted operating income was $53.5 million, an increase of 5.4% from prior year's adjusted operating income.

Adjusted net income increased to $41.5 million from $38.1 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $2.21 from $2.00 in the prior year, or 10.5%.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our results for the first quarter came in largely as anticipated and I continue to be pleased with the steady progress of our key technology and infrastructure initiatives. We continue to be focused on making long-term investments in our business designed to accelerate growth and profitability as well as ensure that we are providing industry leading services for years to come. I want to thank our thousands of dedicated Team Partners that continue to Always Deliver for each other and our customers.”

Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

Revenues for the quarter increased 11.3% to $477.4 million.

Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and fluctuations in the Canadian dollar, was 10.7%.

Operating margin decreased to 7.1% from 8.5%.



The costs incurred during the quarters related to the Key Initiatives, discussed above, were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations’ segment. Excluding these Key Initiative costs:





The costs incurred during the quarters related to the Key Initiatives, discussed above, were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations’ segment. Excluding these Key Initiative costs: Core Laundry adjusted operating margin decreased to 9.2% from 9.9% in prior year. The decrease was primarily due to higher merchandise and energy costs as a percentage of revenues as well as increased costs due to the inflationary environment and the challenging employment landscape, partially offset by lower healthcare claims expense in the quarter.

Specialty Garments

Revenues for the quarter were $44.1 million, an increase of 11.6%, which was driven by growth in the segment's cleanroom and North American nuclear operations.

Operating margin increased to 23.1% from 21.9% a year ago, primarily the result of the strong top-line performance.

Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations, and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments totaled $351.2 million as of November 26, 2022.

The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of November 26, 2022.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. As of November 26, 2022, the Company had $63.6 million remaining under its current stock repurchase program.

Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted for the first quarters of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 were 18.8 million and 19.0 million, respectively.

Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “At this time, we continue to expect our revenues for fiscal 2023 to be between $2.145 billion and $2.160 billion. We further continue to expect diluted earnings per share to be between $5.50 and $5.90. This outlook continues to assume:

An estimate of $40.0 million of costs directly attributable to our Key Initiatives that will be expensed in fiscal 2023.

Core Laundry Operations’ adjusted operating margin at the midpoint of the range of 8.1%.

A GAAP and adjusted tax rate of 25.0%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share between $7.10 and $7.50.

No impact from any future share buybacks or unexpected significantly adverse economic developments.”

See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Conference Call Information

UniFirst Corporation will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the Internet and can be accessed at www.unifirst.com .

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Thirteen weeks ended November 26, 2022 Thirteen weeks ended November 27, 2021 Revenues $ 541,798 $ 486,164 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 353,972 310,130 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 117,363 104,388 Depreciation and amortization 27,045 26,856 Total operating expenses 498,380 441,374 Operating income 43,418 44,790 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (2,769 ) (648 ) Other expense, net 791 736 Total other (income) expense, net (1,978 ) 88 Income before income taxes 45,396 44,702 Provision for income taxes 11,439 10,997 Net income $ 33,957 $ 33,705 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 1.89 $ 1.86 Class B Common Stock $ 1.51 $ 1.49 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 1.81 $ 1.77 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 28,525 $ 28,291 Class B Common Stock $ 5,432 $ 5,414 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 33,957 $ 33,705 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 15,082 15,229 Class B Common Stock 3,590 3,643 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 18,754 19,026

(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) November 26, 2022 August 27, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 244,174 $ 376,399 Short-term investments 107,000 — Receivables, net 272,836 249,198 Inventories 143,430 151,459 Rental merchandise in service 232,277 219,392 Prepaid taxes 16,591 25,523 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,305 41,921 Total current assets 1,067,613 1,063,892 Property, plant and equipment, net 681,099 665,119 Goodwill 461,061 457,259 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 84,850 84,973 Deferred income taxes 514 498 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 47,347 50,050 Other assets 108,270 106,181 Total assets $ 2,450,754 $ 2,427,972 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 85,239 $ 82,131 Accrued liabilities 143,659 146,808 Accrued taxes — 1,204 Operating lease liabilities, current 13,873 13,602 Total current liabilities 242,771 243,745 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 123,518 123,979 Accrued and deferred income taxes 107,395 106,307 Operating lease liabilities 35,104 38,070 Total liabilities 508,788 512,101 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,509 1,508 Class B Common Stock 359 359 Capital surplus 92,564 93,131 Retained earnings 1,873,550 1,845,163 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,016 ) (24,290 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,941,966 1,915,871 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,450,754 $ 2,427,972







Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Revenues

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended

November 26, 2022 Thirteen weeks ended

November 27, 2021 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 477,398 $ 428,846 48,552 11.3 % Specialty Garments 44,079 39,484 4,595 11.6 % First Aid 20,321 17,834 2,487 13.9 % Consolidated total $ 541,798 $ 486,164 $ 55,634 11.4 %

Operating Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended

November 26, 2022 Thirteen weeks ended

November 27, 2021 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 33,831 $ 36,507 $ (2,676 ) (7.3 )% Specialty Garments 10,183 8,629 1,554 18.0 % First Aid (596 ) (346 ) (250 ) 72.3 % Consolidated total $ 43,418 $ 44,790 $ (1,372 ) (3.1 )%

Operating Margin

Thirteen weeks ended November 26, 2022 Thirteen weeks ended November 27, 2021 Core Laundry Operations 7.1 % 8.5 % Specialty Garments 23.1 % 21.9 % First Aid -2.9 % -1.9 % Consolidated total 8.0 % 9.2 %





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Thirteen weeks ended

November 26, 2022 Thirteen weeks ended

November 27, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 33,957 $ 33,705 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,045 26,856 Share-based compensation 1,461 1,905 Accretion on environmental contingencies 259 149 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 227 246 Deferred income taxes 765 40 Other (42 ) 35 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves (23,675 ) (25,583 ) Inventories 8,154 (14,625 ) Rental merchandise in service (12,961 ) (8,567 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets 13,110 (4,230 ) Accounts payable 399 (3,556 ) Accrued liabilities (28,841 ) (8,391 ) Prepaid and accrued income taxes 7,840 9,838 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,698 7,822 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (6,556 ) (493 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (39,044 ) (31,051 ) Purchases of investments (107,000 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets 240 27 Net cash used in investing activities (152,360 ) (31,517 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 2 — Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,028 ) (698 ) Repurchase of Common Stock — (4,623 ) Payment of cash dividends (5,570 ) (4,537 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,596 ) (9,858 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 33 (1,254 ) Net increase decrease in cash and cash equivalents (132,225 ) (34,807 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 376,399 512,868 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 244,174 $ 478,061

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that certain non-GAAP operating results provide a useful measure on which to evaluate and compare the Company’s results of operations for the periods presented. The Company believes these non-GAAP results provide useful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance to both management and investors by excluding certain non-recurring amounts that impact the comparability of the results. A supplemental reconciliation of the Company’s consolidated operating income, consolidated net income and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis is presented in the following table. In addition, Core Laundry Operations’ operating income and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis is also presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below.

Thirteen weeks ended November 26, 2022 Consolidated Core Laundry Operations (In thousands, except percentages) Revenue Operating

Income Net

Income Diluted

EPS Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin As reported $ 541,798 $ 43,418 $ 33,957 $ 1.81 $ 477,398 $ 33,831 7.1 % Key Initiatives — 10,041 7,576 0.40 — 10,041 2.1 % As adjusted $ 541,798 $ 53,459 $ 41,533 $ 2.21 $ 477,398 $ 43,872 9.2 %





Thirteen weeks ended November 27, 2021 Consolidated Core Laundry Operations (In thousands, except percentages) Revenue Operating

Income Net

Income Diluted

EPS Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin As reported $ 486,164 $ 44,790 $ 33,705 $ 1.77 $ 428,846 $ 36,507 8.5 % Key Initiatives — 5,922 4,424 0.23 — 5,922 1.4 % As adjusted $ 486,164 $ 50,712 $ 38,129 $ 2.00 $ 428,846 $ 42,429 9.9 %

Supplemental reconciliations of the Company’s fiscal 2023 financial outlook for consolidated operating income, consolidated net income, diluted earnings per share and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis are presented in the following tables. In addition, a supplemental reconciliation of the fiscal 2023 financial outlook for Core Laundry Operations’ operating income and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis is also presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the outlook for these non-GAAP measures to the outlook for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. The Company’s outlook contains forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure.”

Fifty-two weeks ended August 26, 2023 Consolidated Core Laundry Operations (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Guidance - at

the midpoint Key Initiative

Costs Adjusted Guidance - at

the midpoint Key Initiative

Costs Adjusted Revenues $ 2,152,500 $ — $ 2,152,500 $ 1,906,615 $ — $ 1,906,615 Operating income 138,500 40,000 178,500 $ 115,000 $ 40,000 $ 155,000 Operating margin 6.4 % 1.9 % 8.3 % 6.0 % 2.1 % 8.1 % Income before income taxes 142,800 40,000 182,800 Provision for income taxes 35,700 10,000 45,700 Net income $ 107,100 $ 30,000 $ 137,100 Effective tax rate 25.0 % 25.0 % 25.0 % Diluted earnings per share: Projected Key Initiative

Costs Adjusted Low $ 5.50 $ 1.60 $ 7.10 High $ 5.90 $ 1.60 $ 7.50





