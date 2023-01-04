New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market – Analysis by Product Type, By Capacity Oz, By Material, End User, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377908/?utm_source=GNW

Their toughness and water resistance have increased demand across a range of end-use industries, including food, electronics, pharmaceuticals, automotive, personal care, and cosmetics.



Based on the Product type segment, stand-up ziplock segment is expected to hold the largest share in Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags in the year 2028. The demand for packaged food and beverages has increased as a result of rising per capita income and increased health consciousness, which in turn has raised the demand for stand-up pouches. Demand for packaged food products is rising as a result of increased westernisation, an improvement in living conditions, and a preference for convenience foods. Some of the most common varieties of packaged food include dried processed food, ready-to-eat meals, diet snacks, bakery goods, frozen processed food, dairy items, health food & drink items, and processed meat.



APAC region is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags followed by Europe & Americas. Also, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the presence of most populated countries such as China and India holding potential factors for the market to grow. The use of self-sealing ziplock bags has increased in the region as a result of a number of factors, including economic viability, ease of access to raw materials, and rising demand for compact packaging solutions from densely populated countries like China and India. China is anticipated to be the region’s biggest market by country throughout the following year.



The market for Self-sealing ziplock bags is expanding as a result of reasons such as rising consumer preference for stand-up ziplock bags due to convenience, aesthetic appeal, and several value-added features, as well as reduced material, shipping, and transportation costs. The stand-up pouches market is influenced by the product’s lightweight when compared to a variety of other rigid packaging formats, such as metal cans and glass bottles, as well as the rising demand for bioplastic material as a result of several factors, such as a growing focus on sustainability along with tightening restrictions on the use of plastics and the adoption of flexible packaging formats that can stand upright on their bottom for the purpose of storage, display, and use.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market by Volume (Million Units).



• The report analyses the Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of the Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market by Product Type (Sand Up Ziplock, Pillow Pack Ziplock, 3-Side Ziplock, Pinch Bottom Ziplock).



• The report analyses the Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market by Material (Plastic, Paper, Foil).



• The report analyses the Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market by Capacity (Upto 3 Oz, 3 Oz to 7 Oz, 8 Oz to 15 Oz, 16 Oz to 30 Oz, Above 30 Oz).



• The report analyses the Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market by End Use Industry- (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Others).



• The Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Berry Group, Glenroy, Smurfit Kappa, Amcor PLC, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Flair Flexible, GualaPack, Sonoco Products, ProAmpac).



Key Target Audience



• Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Makers



• Packaging Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

