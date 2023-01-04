Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market to Reach $53.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032622/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. ASIC / ASSP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$24.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Linear Regulators segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Power Management IC (PMIC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027.







Switching Regulators Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR



In the global Switching Regulators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Analog Devices, Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor PLC

Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Linear Technology Corp.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Mitsubishi Group

NXP Semiconductors

On Semiconductor Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032622/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Power Management IC (PMIC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Management IC (PMIC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ASIC

/ ASSP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for ASIC / ASSP by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for ASIC / ASSP by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Linear Regulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Linear Regulators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Linear Regulators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Switching Regulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Switching Regulators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Switching Regulators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Wearable Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial & Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial & Retail by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Management IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear

Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC) by

Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC) by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial & Retail and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear

Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching

Regulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Consumer

Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Industrial &

Retail and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial & Retail and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear

Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching

Regulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Consumer

Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Industrial &

Retail and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial & Retail and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear

Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching

Regulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Consumer

Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Industrial &

Retail and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial & Retail and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear

Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching

Regulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Consumer

Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Industrial &

Retail and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial & Retail and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear

Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching

Regulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Consumer

Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Industrial &

Retail and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial & Retail and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear

Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching

Regulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Consumer

Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Industrial &

Retail and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Application - Consumer Electronics, Wearable

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial & Retail and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear

Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching

Regulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Consumer

Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Industrial &

Retail and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial & Retail and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Management IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear

Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC) by

Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ASIC /

ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC) by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial & Retail and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear

Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching

Regulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Consumer

Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Industrial &

Retail and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial & Retail and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear

Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching

Regulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Consumer

Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Industrial &

Retail and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Power Management IC (PMIC)

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial & Retail and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Power Management IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC /

ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power Management

IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators,

Switching Regulators and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power

Management IC (PMIC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Power Management IC (PMIC) by Application -

Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial & Retail and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power Management

IC (PMIC) by Application - Consumer Electronics, Wearable

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power

Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Wearable Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power Management IC (PMIC) by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Power

Management IC (PMIC) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power Management IC (PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear

Regulators, Switching Regulators and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Product - ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching

Regulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Power

Management IC (PMIC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for ASIC / ASSP, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Consumer

Electronics, Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Industrial &

Retail and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Management IC

(PMIC) by Application - Consumer Electronics, Wearable

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial & Retail and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Power

Management IC (PMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032622/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________