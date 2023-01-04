New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Biopsy Market – Analysis by Biomarker Type, Product, By Indication By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377906/?utm_source=GNW





Developing economies such as India, China, South Korea, Brazil, Turkey, Russia, and South Africa are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for liquid biopsy market players. This can be attributed to these countries’ higher cancer prevalence, large patient populations, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and growing medical tourism. Apart from the previously mentioned factors, the Asia Pacific region has emerged as an adaptable and business-friendly hub due to less stringent regulations and data requirements.



Assay kits are essential for detecting cancer tumor cells or tumor DNA using liquid biopsy. Liquid biopsy assays are low-cost, minimally invasive procedures that aid in patient monitoring during and after treatment and screening. Other major factors driving the growth of the liquid biopsy assay kits market include the availability of a wide range of reagents and kits, easy access to a wide range of assays, and the rising prevalence of cancer.



The high adoption of advanced technologies such as NGS, the increasing number of research studies for the discovery and development of novel cancer biomarkers, the presence of many pharmaceutical companies, rising funding and investments from public and private organizations, and the increasing use of biomarkers in patient stratification and drug development processes are driving growth in North America’s developed markets.



