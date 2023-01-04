NeoGames Obtains WLA Responsible Gaming Certification

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A., (Nasdaq: NGMS) ("NeoGames" or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today that it has attained the World Lottery Association (“WLA”) Responsible Gaming certification. This global accreditation confirms that NeoGames has achieved full alignment with the WLA responsible gaming standards for Lottery suppliers.



The WLA responsible gaming (“RG”) standards framework was created to minimize the impact of problem gaming. With the awareness of the ever-increasing role that responsible gaming plays in lottery ‎supplier operations, the WLA established an RG ‎standard adapted to meet the specific needs of ‎WLA members.

NeoGames' iLottery operations were assessed by an independent auditor and were found to align with WLA standards including research, employee programs, product and service development, remote gaming environments, advertising and marketing communications, client awareness, stakeholder engagement and reporting. NeoGames' platforms meet the RG standards in every ‎aspect.

"We are proud to have qualified for Responsible Gaming certification by the WLA, recognizing its importance to our customers and the demand for alignment with industry standards. Responsible gaming is deeply rooted in every facet of NeoGames' operations, from our products to our services and our employees, this certification confirms our continued commitment to being a responsible iLottery supplier." NeoGames CEO Moti Malul

"The WLA is pleased to officially recognize NeoGames' adherence to WLA Responsible Gaming Guidelines for suppliers, highlighting their corporate social responsibility practices and attesting that player protection is a core aspect of their operations." World Lottery Association CSR Senior Manager Mélissa Azam

