Gauzy Ltd. Displays its Expanded Product Portfolio for Automotive, Mass Transit and Building Spaces and Announces New Collaborations and Product Debuts at the Largest Tech Show of the Year

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy, a global leader in vision and light control technologies, and a strategic investor and licensee of Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR), the world leader in high-performing smart glass and inventor of patented SPD-SmartGlass light control technology, returns for its sixth consecutive year at CES 2023 in Booth 5516 at the prestigious automotive West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Gauzy will be debuting their expanded capabilities and product offering for the first time in North America following Gauzy’s acquisition of France-based Vision Systems and Safety Tech. Live from the show floor, Gauzy will also announce a major new collaboration with a leading OEM, unveiling the expansive potential of smart glass in passenger vehicles.



Exhibits include cutting edge LCG® (Light Control Glass) smart glass in applications for passenger vehicles, aircraft and trains, as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) / Camera Monitoring Systems (CMS) for long-body on-road vehicles. Innovative new products co-developed with industry-leading automotive and technology Tier 1 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), such as BOS, LG Display, OSG, and Continental, will make their North American debut in Gauzy’s booth to demonstrate how Gauzy delivers solutions to help OEMs achieve their goals.

Gauzy’s diverse technologies focused on material sciences transform the way people interact with environments in everyday life while also contributing to safer, more comfortable, and more sustainable spaces. Gauzy’s light control technologies include dimmable smart glass and shading management systems that regulate UV, IR, and visible light to enhance thermal and visual comfort, privacy, transparent displays, ambiance, and overall wellbeing. Gauzy’s vision control technologies include ADAS/CMS products that replace traditional mirrors in buses, trucks, coaches, and agricultural vehicles with cameras, HD digital displays, and blind spot user alert systems to provide extended visibility and a safer on-road experience for drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and surrounding vehicles.

These products will be on display for the first time in North America in the following applications:

Two horizontally segmented suspended particle device (SPD) mechatronic sunroofs, which were developed in partnership with BOS. This unique and innovative product, which Gauzy believes is the first of its kind, allows for a fully open, closed, or tilted sunroof, user-controlled dimmable shading in zoned areas with up to 99% light blocking, and increased headroom and daylight openings for more spacious interiors, while reducing weight and eliminating traditional shading components inside the vehicle, and also improving vehicle stability.

Patented and newly revealed mixed material smart glass with laminated fabric by BOS and Gauzy, extends visibility while also reducing glare for enhanced visual comfort. This new multi-tech fabric, which prioritizes function with aesthetic design to meet the requirements of OEMs, is showcased in both a next-generation smart sun visor and also in a dual-pane side window set in a fully-functioning mechatronic door, both of which incorporate Gauzy’s smart glass control technologies.

Gauzy’s newest railway customer, Talgo, a leading Spain-based train OEM, will debut in the North American market an IGU (insulated glass unit) smart glass passenger window designed and built by Gauzy and Star Glass. With multi-zone technology and capacitive touch on glass controls, these SPD-SmartGlass windows set a new standard for passenger personalization and comfort in railway travel, and position Talgo as an early adopter of innovative solutions.

Gauzy’s Safety Tech subsidiary will demonstrate the future for vision and light control in mass transit with a fully-integrated bus windshield featuring SPD dimmable smart glass as a replacement for sun visors. Safety Tech will also exhibit its complete ADAS product offerings, including its ‘Smart-Vision’ digital displays with real time image analysis, and its new blind spot information system (BSIS+) and moving-off information system (MOIS+) to help avoid collisions with pedestrians and cyclists. Smart-Vision is now available for the North American market. Gauzy believes that this marks the first known example of these technologies used in combination to provide ADAS solutions to improve the driver’s environment.

Gauzy has also collaborated with various Tier 1 OEMs to create integrated turnkey solutions for CES that leverage Gauzy’s knowledge and experience with that of trusted industry leaders:

Gauzy’s SPD technology laminated with LG Display’s T-OLED technology to create high-contrast transparent digital displays. OSG, a leading global glass systems manufacturer with 40 years of experience in the transportation and defense markets, collaborated with Gauzy and LG Display to laminate the three technologies and combine them into an IGU. This marks the first time Gauzy presents an SPD T-OLED IGU, showcasing the possibilities for the three technologies to be combined in exterior applications for a wide variety of markets. On display will be a railway-compliant passenger window that supports dimmable shading using SPD-SmartGlass technology invented by Research Frontiers, selective transparency, and a vivid display surface for connected messaging and advertising.

Creating a high-tech multifunctional surface with Continental’s electronic integrations, DK Autoglass’ lamination and Gauzy’s SPD and segmented PDLC technologies are combined with bioluminescent display technology to provide smart shading, privacy and display windows for use in a wide variety of industries and products.

Also on display will be smart glass applications for building spaces supporting smart city requirements, a stationary sunroof with both PDLC and SPD technologies representing entry of this advanced technology into mass-market and mid-level vehicles, dual-technology SPD and PDLC windows, motorized shading and ambiance systems for commercial and private aircraft cabins and cockpits, and smart glazing for passenger car side windows set behind vehicles’ B pillar. Also presented at CES will be a three-dimensional curved SPD-SmartGlass window showing the aesthetic and functional versatility of SPD-SmartGlass.

Gauzy benefits from the support of strategic investors such as Hyundai, and is purposefully aligned with automotive customers across market segments. Customer collaborations announced at CES and previous exhibitions have included those with Airbus, BMW, BOS, Brose, Continental, Daimler, HondaJet, LG Display, Magnetti Morelli, OSG, Talgo, and other customers.

Gauzy’s exhibition at CES for 2023 is their largest exhibition at any trade show since 2009 when Gauzy was founded, and follows successful exhibitions at CES in Eureka Park and more recently the CES Smart Cities exhibition. This is the first year that Gauzy has exhibited in the CES Automotive hall, reflecting Gauzy’s focus and successful product introductions for the passenger vehicle and mass transit markets.

About Gauzy Ltd.

Gauzy Ltd. is a world leading material science company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and Dubai. Gauzy serves leading brands in over 40 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel. For more news and information about Gauzy, please visit www.gauzy.com and our social media pages: Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube.

About Research Frontiers Inc.

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com , and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

