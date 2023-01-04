New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edge Computing Market – Analysis By Component, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377904/?utm_source=GNW

The edge computing market is highly dynamic, fueled by a growing range of use cases with key service requirements, such as low latency performance, reduced bandwidth demands, and data security and sovereignty. Edge computing brings processing capabilities closer to the end user. Demand for new applications means the time is ripe for edge – consumers want low latency for real-time experiences and enterprises require local processing for secure and resilient operations.



The market expansion can be attributed to the development of technology, the rise in enterprise clients, large-scale investments, the expansion of BYOD usage in recent workplaces, and rising latency connectivity need. Companies around the world use key strategies such as Component launches, business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, patents and approvals, agreements and collaborations.



In terms of applications, the IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) segment dominated the edge computing industry. Industrial Businesses have adopted edge computing at a quicker rate in order to improve IOT device interoperability, lower unexpected downtime challenges and enhance production efficiency.



The quick processing power of edge devices will drive everything, including remote work and commutes to the workplace. Edge computing and 5G are opening a world of new revenue opportunities across manufacturing, transport, gaming and more.



