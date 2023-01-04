CAE Expands Partnership With New Meridian Corporation

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a nonprofit developer of performance-based and custom assessments that authentically measure students’ essential college and career skills, today announced its expanded partnership with New Meridian Corporation, a nonprofit assessment company committed to fostering deeper learning and advancing equity in education.



For this new project, CAE will develop high-quality custom content to supplement the gold-standard content that New Meridian provides to its customers. Building upon the success of CAE’s earlier work, which focused on English Language Arts/Literacy (ELA), CAE will create ELA and mathematics summative performance-based assessment content for students in third grade through high school.

The goal of the assessments is to empower educators, ensuring that their students have the opportunity to learn grade-level instructional subject matter in both ELA and math that is aligned to the requisite standards.

“CAE is honored to expand our relationship with New Meridian to develop tailored assessment items that are tightly aligned with educational standards, focused on critical thinking skills and structured as coherent tasks,” said Bob Yayac, president and CEO, CAE.

CAE will develop custom content, which includes performance-based assessments consisting of multiple-choice items and open-ended essay questions. Through New Meridian's innovative approach, whereby states share assessment content, educational leaders can use these assessments more cost-effectively.

“CAE is an important strategic partner, helping us fulfill our mission of advancing the quality of public education by designing assessments that focus on skills that matter: critical thinking, problem-solving and effective communication,” said Arthur VanderVeen, CEO, New Meridian. “Our customers will be better served through assessments that effectively prepare individuals to thrive in today’s complex world.”



To learn more about CAE’s custom assessments, click here.



About New Meridian

New Meridian is a nonprofit assessment company on a mission to support quality education for all students by fostering deeper learning. Since 2016, our diverse team of assessment design experts have collaborated with classroom educators to develop a better way to assess students and prepare them for the opportunities of tomorrow. New Meridian’s standards-based tests emphasize the skills most important to success: critical thinking, deep understanding and the ability to communicate ideas effectively. New Meridian works closely with states to develop innovative assessment solutions—often at or below the cost of traditional custom tests—that provide educators with insight into how students apply content knowledge to solve real-world challenges, while providing policymakers with rich, actionable data needed to accelerate educational equity.

About CAE

Since 2002, CAE has developed performance-based and custom assessments that authentically measure students’ essential academic and career skills. Our Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) and Success Skills Assessment (SSA+) for higher education and College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+) for secondary education evaluate the skills that are predictive of positive college and career outcomes and in demand by employers: critical thinking, problem solving and effective written communication. Over 825,000 students at more than 1,300 secondary and higher education institutions globally have completed CAE’s essential skills assessments.

As a nonprofit whose mission is to improve student outcomes, CAE also offers critical thinking skills curriculum, professional development, and designs custom, innovative performance assessments across all subject areas and grades. To learn more, please visit www.cae.org and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.