2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$28.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyethylene segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR
The Plastic Compounding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Polyethylene Terephthalate Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR
In the global Polyethylene Terephthalate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
A. Schulman
Asahi Kasei Plastics
Aurora Plastics LLC
BASF SE
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
Covestro AG
Foster Corporation
Kraton Corporation
Kuraray Plastics Co. Ltd.
Lanxess AG
LyondellBasell Industries
MRC Polymers Inc.
PolyOne Corporation
RTP Company
SABIC
Solvay SA
The Dow Chemical Company
Global Plastic Compounding Market to Reach $93.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Plastic Compounding estimated at US$57. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
