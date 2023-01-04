New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clean Beauty Market: Analysis By Product Type, Age Group, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377902/?utm_source=GNW





Clean beauty is described as beauty and personal care products that are made with the safest possible ingredients and have the lowest possible environmental impacts. Clean beauty pertains to products that are safe, non-toxic, and clearly labelled ingredients Also, the ingredients used are cruelty-free and are screened for non-GMO feedstock and residual pesticides.



The growth of the Clean Beauty market is backed by changing working lifestyles, and increasing demand for clean products by the millennial population followed by rising awareness about sustainable and eco-friendly products. Dandruff, dry and itchy scalp, hair loss, and dull hair are some of the major factors propelling the growth of clean products in the haircare segment. Moreover, the Gen Z group is more inclined towards purchasing clean beauty products, influenced by social media.



The European region acquires the largest share in the clean beauty market and is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to the region’s awareness about the environmental impact of clean beauty as well as the presence of major clean beauty brands in the region.



• The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report assesses the Clean Beauty Market By Age Group (Less than 18 years, 18- 30 years, 30-45 years, More than 45 years).



• The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Online Channel, Others).



• The Clean Beauty Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares and market attractiveness charts.



• Also, the major trends, drivers and challenges as well as unmet needs of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The companies analysed in the report include Bare Minerals, The Honest Co., Fenty Beauty, Aveda Corporation, Westman Atelier, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Kora Organics, Saie Beauty, True botanicals.



• Clean Beauty Product Manufacturers and Distributors



• Cosmetic Companies



• Industry Associations



• Research and Development (R&D) Organizations



