Global Opto Semiconductors Market to Reach $97.3 Billion by 2027

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$42.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Image Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR
The Opto Semiconductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Infrared Component Segment to Record 11.6% CAGR
In the global Infrared Component segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 13.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Nichia
Osram
Samsung
Lumileds
Cree
Seoul Semiconductor
Everlight
LG Innoteck
Epister
Liteon
Avago
Vishay
Fairchild
Renesas Electronics
MLS Lighting
IPG
Coherent
Jenoptik
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Opto Semiconductors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
