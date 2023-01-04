Global Opto Semiconductors Market to Reach $97.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Opto Semiconductors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032394/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$42.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Image Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR



The Opto Semiconductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.1 Billion by the year 2027.







Infrared Component Segment to Record 11.6% CAGR



In the global Infrared Component segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 13.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Nichia

Osram

Samsung

Lumileds

Cree

Seoul Semiconductor

Everlight

LG Innoteck

Epister

Liteon

Avago

Vishay

Fairchild

Renesas Electronics

MLS Lighting

IPG

Coherent

Jenoptik





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032394/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Opto Semiconductors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Opto Semiconductors Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Opto

Semiconductors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for LED by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Image

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Image Sensors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Image Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infrared Component by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Infrared Component by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Component by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optocouplers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Optocouplers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Optocouplers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laser Diode by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Laser Diode by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Laser Diode by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential & Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Residential & Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential &

Commercial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Opto Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Opto

Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by Type -

LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser

Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, Image

Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Opto

Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, Image

Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Opto Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Opto

Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by Type -

LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, Image

Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Opto

Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Opto Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Opto

Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by Type -

LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, Image

Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Opto

Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Opto Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, Image

Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Opto Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, Image

Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Opto Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, Image

Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Opto

Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by Type -

LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, Image

Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Opto

Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Opto Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Opto

Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by Type -

LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser

Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, Image

Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Opto

Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Opto

Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by Type -

LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, Image

Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Opto

Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, Image

Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Opto Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Opto

Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Opto

Semiconductors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Opto Semiconductors by Application - Residential &

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Opto

Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Opto

Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Opto Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Opto Semiconductors by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Opto

Semiconductors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Opto Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors

by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers

and Laser Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Opto

Semiconductors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Opto Semiconductors by Application - Residential &

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors

by Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Opto

Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Opto Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Opto

Semiconductors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Opto

Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Opto Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, Image

Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opto Semiconductors by Application - Residential & Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Opto Semiconductors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Opto Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared

Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors

by Type - LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers

and Laser Diode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Opto

Semiconductors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers and

Laser Diode for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Opto Semiconductors by Application - Residential &

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Opto Semiconductors

by Application - Residential & Commercial and Industrial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Opto

Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential & Commercial and Industrial for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Opto Semiconductors by Type - LED, Image Sensors,

Infrared Component, Optocouplers and Laser Diode - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Opto



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032394/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________