Katalon Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools

ATLANTA, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katalon, the leading provider of the most modern, comprehensive software quality management platform, today announced that it was named a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools.

According to the Gartner Market Guide for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools, "By 2027, 80% of enterprises will have integrated artificial intelligence (AI)-augmented testing tools into their software engineering toolchain, which is a significant increase from 10% in 2022."

Katalon helps the world's most recognized brands deliver best-in-class digital experiences by providing them with AI-augmented testing capabilities for their web, mobile, API, desktop, and packaged applications. Used by teams of all sizes in 70+ countries, the software quality management platform offers full-lifecycle capabilities across planning, authoring, organizing, executing, and analyzing automated user journey tests; as well as AI-driven visual testing.

"Katalon offers a unified software quality management platform built from the ground up to deliver native AI-augmented testing capabilities now and into the future," said Vu Lam, Katalon founder and CEO. "The Gartner report recognition, in our opinion, is an acknowledgement of the value we have been delivering to customers over the past five years and our commitment to continue to provide developers and testers with an experience that maximizes their talent and time through the infusion of AI into their daily workflows."

As the demand for state-of-the-art digital experiences increases for employees and consumers, ordinary testing approaches are simply not able to keep up with the pace and agility businesses require to compete and win in today's market. As a result, there is an imminent shift in the software testing industry away from legacy testing approaches towards AI-enabled and eventually autonomous software testing.

"Katalon has disrupted the status-quo approaches of manual and open-source software testing by applying AI accelerators at every step in the testing process, building models and identifying patterns, and leveraging automation to drive actions required to optimize the entire continuous testing process," said Paul Kizakevich, Katalon President and CRO.

Katalon is a comprehensive, all-in-one software quality management platform that enables quality assurance, DevOps and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team's architecture and processes. Founded in 2016, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more info about Katalon, please visit katalon.com.

