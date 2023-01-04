El Pollo Loco Dips into Indulgence with New Loco Burrito Grillers

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain is dishing out their own version of a traditional Sonoran-style burrito with its latest offering, Loco Burrito Grillers. Tightly packed with flavorful chicken or beef protein, grilled to perfection, and served with a brand-new Loco Dipping Sauce, Loco Burrito Grillers sit at the intersection of old and new while offering customers handheld indulgence on-the-go for a satisfying way to kick off 2023.



“This year, El Pollo Loco is reminding our familia of fans that our menu has something for everyone desiring a taste of Mexico wherever they go,” says Chief Marketing Officer Andy Rebhun. “We view food as an opportunity for escapism for the tastebuds and Loco Burrito Grillers are the perfect taste of Sonora to enjoy during a busy commute, between meetings, on your way to your next weekend getaway – anywhere you choose to dig in!”

Sonoran-style flour tortillas are stretched thin and cooked on a griddle to make the traditional Sonoran burrito portable and jam packed with nourishing ingredients. Offered in a specially designed carrier box featuring custom artwork by Raúl Urias, each order contains two Loco Burrito Grillers ready to dip in a Loco Dipping Sauce – a marriage of the fan-favorite birria consommé and warm queso for a truly unique experience with each bite. The lineup of Loco Burrito Grillers includes:

Fire-Grilled Chicken: Soft Sonoran-style tortilla filled with chicken, jack cheese, cilantro and onion; served with Loco Dipping sauce.

Shredded Beef: Soft Sonoran-style tortilla filled with beef, jack cheese, cilantro and onion; served with Loco Dipping Sauce.

Also available in a chicken and beef combo.



“The R+D team had so much fun bringing Loco Burrito Grillers from the test kitchen to the El Pollo Loco menu,” says Vice President of Research and Development Heather Gardea. “We look for any opportunity to give homage to our Mexican heritage in our new LTOs, and these Grillers are the perfect combination of authentic flavors rolled into an exciting new dish that can only be found at El Pollo Loco.”

Loco Burrito Grillers are available at El Pollo Loco restaurants systemwide from now until February 22.

To view the entire lineup of Loco Burrito Grillers and place an order today, download the El Pollo Loco app or visit ElPolloLoco.com and be sure to sign up for Loco Rewards™ to reap the loyalty benefits.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 485 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

