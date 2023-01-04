GeoVax to Present at Biotech Showcase During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week 2023

ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, announced today that it will present at the Biotech Showcase coinciding with the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, January 9-12, 2023.

Presentation Details:

Presenter: David Dodd, Chairman & CEO

Date/Time: January 9, 2023, 5:00 pm PST

Location: Hilton Union Square, 333 O’Farrell Street, Yosemite A (Ballroom Level), San Francisco, CA

Website: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

A webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1590568&tp_key=ddac005afe

Additionally, senior management of GeoVax will be available for one-on-one meetings during the week with potential partners, collaborators, and investors. One-on-one appointments may be requested as follows:

Biotech Showcase partnering platform: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/

Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) partnering platform: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm

Direct outreach to the Company at info@geovax.com or to its Investor Relations at govx@cg.capital

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a single-dose, COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

