Valiot Named Top Smart Factory Solutions Provider for 2022 by Manufacturing Technology Insights

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiot, the leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for manufacturing, has been named a Top Smart Factory Solutions Provider for 2022 by Manufacturing Technology Insights (MTI). MTI’s annual Smart Factory Awards recognize the industry’s best and brightest, and this award demonstrates Valiot’s commitment to providing innovative AI solutions to help manufacturers reach their goals.



“We use AI to understand how our customers’ shop floors work and create actions to drastically improve their productive capacity, throughput, and OEE while helping them lower their costs,” says Federico Crespo, CEO of Valiot.

Valiot’s solutions are designed to help manufacturers optimize their operations and improve efficiency. The company offers a comprehensive suite of AI & Smart Factory solutions that enable manufacturers to achieve greater efficiency, improved quality, and decreased costs. Valiot’s solutions include real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated decision-making. Valiot's leading AI technology can be implemented in any type of manufacturing operation and has been trusted by various Fortune 500 companies around the world.

Valiot is proud to have been recognized as a Top Smart Factory Solutions Provider 2022 by Manufacturing Technology Insights. MTI’s Smart Factory Awards are given annually to recognize companies and individuals that are leading the way in the development of advanced technologies and solutions for the manufacturing industry. Valiot was chosen for its cutting-edge solutions and dedication to helping its customers achieve success.

For more information the official announcement can be found at the following website: https://www.manufacturingtechnologyinsights.com/valiot

About Valiot:

Valiot is leading provider of industrial automation solutions. The company offers a range of products and services to help manufacturers optimize their operations and improve efficiency. Valiot’s solutions are designed to provide real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated decision-making.

For more information about Valiot’s Smart Factory solutions, visit their website at www.valiot.io .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fea4328-862e-4345-b46a-45fa1652b205

Press Contact: Nima Olumi