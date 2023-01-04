Alpha Provides Update on Recently Completed 2000m Drill Program at Okeover Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Copper Corp. (CSE: ALCU) (OTC: ALCUF) (FSE: PP0) (“Alpha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of a 2000m confirmation drill program at its Okeover project in coastal British Columbia.



Situated approximately 20 km north of Powell River within the traditional territory of the Sliammon First Nation, Alpha took a confirmation-based approach at Okeover to verify existing mineralization in the North Lake Zone. Indata Geoscience led all field work associated with the program and Superior Diamond Drilling carried out the drill campaign. The drilling focused on the North Lake Zone, an area of historic drilling that previously defined an envelope of mineralization approximately 250 x 350m in aerial extent and up to 150m depth.

The 2022 drill program confirmed an open-ended aerial extent of low-grade porphyry-style mineralization (250 x 350m) and extended known mineralized rocks to at least 530m depth (OK-22-04). The goal of the program was to confirm known mineralization and test deeper extensions of the hydrothermal system with the goal of a new discovery. With encouraging visual mineralization and correlation in the old drill logs the company felt the program was a success in the early stages.

Hole 4 encountered a new mineralized system at a depth of 330m with strong alteration and dense vein structures that appear to host copper and molybdenum mineralization, which if mineralized would open a new deeper extension of the historical resource estimate. The company has submitted assay samples to ALS in North Vancouver and will report the data once all assay results are received.

In related news, the Company announced it has engaged California-based marketing firm Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services, Inc. (the “Service Provider”) to provide public relations services to the Company. The engagement is for an indefinite term, beginning on November 23, 2022, and continuing until terminated by either party on 30 days’ notice. Public relations services provided under the engagement may include the creation and distribution of marketing materials and paid advertisements. The Company has provided the Service Provider with an initial budget of $45,000, from which the Service Provider will retain as compensation for its services any amounts remaining after deducting the costs associated with the public relations campaign and related services. The company is also pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in an additional mineral claim in British Columbia, contained within the Okeover claims currently being explored by the Company, in consideration for 20,000 common shares of the Company.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. J.W. Morton, P. Geo., who is the Qualified Person (as that term is defined by NI 43-101) and takes responsibility for its technical content.

About Alpha Copper Corp. (CSE: ALCU) (OTC: ALCUF) (FSE: PP0)

Alpha Copper Corp. is focused on contributing to the green economy by finding and developing copper resource assets in stable jurisdictions. The Company is positioned to earn a 60% interest in the Indata copper-gold project located in north central British Columbia and a 100% interest in the Okeover copper-molybdenum project located near the coastal community of Powell River, British Columbia. After the recent acquisition of CAVU Energy Metals, the Company holds an option to acquire 100% of the Star copper-gold porphyry project in the Golden Triangle of BC, as well as an option to acquire up to 70% of the Hopper copper-gold porphyry project in the southern Dawson Range copper-gold belt of the southwestern Yukon, and further includes the 100%-owned Quesnel Project in the middle of the Quesnel Trough, host to a number of alkalic copper-gold porphyry deposits running northwest across western British Columbia.

For more information visit: https://alphacopper.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Alpha Copper:

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Alpha Copper Corp.

Contact Alpha Copper

Invictus Investor Relations

+1 (604) 343.8661

walter@invictusir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including without limitation, the term and nature of the services expected to be provided by the Service Provider. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Alpha’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Alpha’s actual results and future events could differ material from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Alpha. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alpha undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.