Kona Gold Beverage, Inc Signs Distribution Agreements with Dahlheimer Beverage and Michaud Distributing in Minnesota

Melbourne, FL, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTC: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and functional beverage sector is pleased to announce it has signed distribution agreements with Dahlheimer Beverage and Michaud Distributing in the great state of Minnesota. Dahlheimer and Michaud will be distributing the Company's quickly growing 12oz sparkling and 16oz non-sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades across the state of Minnesota.

Dahlheimer is a third generation family-owned business, started over 60 years ago, and it has since grown into a full beverage distributor. They run on a passion for the communities they serve, and their team strives to get you the best brands in the industry. Dahlheimer services approximately 4,800 customers across 54 counties in Minnesota reaching from the northern tip to the southern border.

Michaud Distributing is a fourth generation family-owned company. Michaud, also started 60 years ago and pride themselves on superior customer service and cover both Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin.

"I'm pleased to announce that in our efforts to distribute our Ooh La Lemin Lemonades across the entire state of Minnesota, we have partnered with two top distributors, Dahlheimer and Michaud," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Our team is excited to be expanding our footprint in the great state of Minnesota with our Ooh La Lemin Lemonade beverage line. Dahlheimer and Michaud will be key in facilitating growth and give us the coverage we need in their markets as we look forward to growing the partnerships in 2023."

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced it closed out 2022 with a record revenue month in December compared to all previous Decembers in Company history with approximate revenues of just over $400,000. This is a display of strength in sales as December is generally the slowest month in the beverage industry. Kona Gold Beverage also finished the quarter with approximately $1,190,000 in revenue, its second strongest quarter in Company history.

For more information regarding Dahlheimer Beverage, please visit: https://dahlheimerbeverage.com/

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit: https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com . HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com . Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com . Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com . Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.

