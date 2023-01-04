New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Compounding Pharmacies Market: Analysis By Therapeutic Area, By End Users, By Type, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377899/?utm_source=GNW

80 Million in the year 2021 with Italy holding the largest market share. In terms of segments, the availability of a diverse range of compounded formulas for dermatological purposes will drive segment expansion. Patients who are allergic to commercial pharmaceuticals might benefit from dermatology customised treatments.



The European Compounding Pharmacies market is a consolidated market. The major players in the market like Athenex, Baxter International, Fagron, Grifols, Capsa Healthcare, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, B. Braun, Fresenius, McKesson and Omnicell have a large geographical presence and a highly diversified product portfolio. These players focus on R&D, a large product portfolio, a wide geographical presence and an aggressive acquisition strategy.



Italy is holding the largest market share and is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of therapeutic areas as well as the widespread use of pain management in developed countries like the United Kingdom and Germany.



The United Kingdom Compounding Pharmacies market has witnessed growth in recent years due to increased investments and offtake agreements among new companies to cope with new market strategies.



France is a lucrative market because of the presence of several compounding pharmacies, high adoption among people, and scarcity of many drugs, which are key factors for market growth.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the European Compounding Pharmacies Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Europe Compounding Pharmacies Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Europe Compounding Pharmacies by Therapeutic Area (Hormone Replacement, Pain Management, Dermatology, and Other Sources).



• The report analyses the Europe Compounding Pharmacies Market), by End Users (Adult, Pediatric, Others, Geriatric, Veterinary).



• The report analyses the Europe Compounding Pharmacies Market by Type (Oral, Topical, Ophthalmic, Injectables, and Others Types).



• The Europe Compounding Pharmacies Market has been analysed by Country (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Benelux, Nordic, and Rest of Europe).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by country, by Therapeutic Area, by End Users, by Type.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments. The companies analysed in the report include Athenex, Baxter International, Fagron, Grifols, Capsa Healthcare, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, B. Braun, Fresenius, McKesson and Omnicell.



Key Target Audience



• Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies



• End Users (Adult & Veterinary)



• Research and Development (R&D) Organizations



• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

