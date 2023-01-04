Gulf Coast Sand Receives NSF Certification

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Coast Sand, LLC, the largest independent and privately-owned aggregate producer in the Gulf Coast region, announced today that it has received NSF certification for its aggregate products for use in water treatment plant applications. This Standard 61 Program certification encompasses Gulf Coast Sand’s complete line of aggregate products including washed gravel, pea gravel, 8/16 and a complete line of fine sand products.

NSF is responsible for the development of public health standards and, separately, certification programs that help protect the world’s food, water, consumer products and environment. The NSF mark assures consumers, retailers and regulators that certified products have been rigorously tested to comply with all standard requirements.

“Gulf Coast Sand is proud to be a compliant and proactive steward in all of the industries we serve,” said CEO, Jeff Bartlam. “We have invested time and resources and have worked closely with NSF to ensure that our process media meets today’s requirements for water treatment plant applications.”

Gulf Coast Sand’s approved process media helps remove solids from water or wastewater and requires little maintenance. Media filtration is suitable for all types of water systems, ranging from industrial applications to commercial use.

###

About Gulf Coast Sand

Gulf Coast Sand is the leading privately-owned and independent supplier and provider of specialized sands, blended sands, abrasives, and gravel by rail, truck, and barge along the Gulf Coast. The company produces and supplies sand and gravel products commonly used in the energy, construction, and manufacturing industries, as well as custom blended and sized abrasives and silica. In 2022, Gulf Coast Sand secured permitting to support 20 years of sustainable aggregate production. The company’s mining and drying operations are in southern Mississippi with its corporate headquarters in Picayune, Mississippi. For more information, visit gulfcoastsand.com.