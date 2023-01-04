New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endoscope Reprocessing Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377810/?utm_source=GNW

Griesat, Steelco S.p.A, Ecolab Inc, and Belimed AG.



The global endoscope reprocessing market is expected to grow from $1.93 billion in 2021 to $2.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $3.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The endoscope reprocessing market consists of sales of ultrasonic washer, sterilizer, washer disinfector, drying and storage cabinet.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



Endoscope reprocessing is a crucial component of any infection prevention strategy as endoscopes are utilized in an expanding variety of surgeries.Endoscopes and their accessories can be cleaned, disinfected, or sterilized through a verified procedure known as reprocessing.



An operator’s estimate about the number of days a reusable high-level disinfectant or sterilant may be effective is known as the reuse life.



North America was the largest region in the endoscope reprocessing market in 2021. The regions covered in the endoscope reprocessing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The major products of endoscope reprocessing are high-level disinfectants and test strips, detergents and wipes, automated endoscope reprocessors, endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems, endoscope tracking solutions, and others.A test strip is a piece of equipment used to gauge a chemical’s concentration or another aspect of a liquid that are used to chemically disinfect reusable medical and dental equipment in the healthcare industry protect patients from healthcare-associated infections.



It is segmented into two types such as flexible and rigid. endoscopy reporocessing is used by several end users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics, and other end users.



The rising incidence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the endoscope reprocessing market going forward.Cancer is a condition when a few of the body’s cells grow out of control and spread to other bodily regions.



In the millions of cells that make up the human body, cancer can develop practically anywhere.Endoscope reprocessing is used for cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization.



The growing population and exposure to the infection lead to chronic diseases. For example, in January 2021, according to the American cancer society, a US-based voluntary health group dedicated to eradicating cancer, 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the year 2020, and 606,520 cancer deaths in the United States, also in 2021, as 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 608,570 cancer deaths in the country. Therefore, the rising incidence of cancer is driving the growth of the endoscope reprocessing market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the endoscope reprocessing market.Major companies operating in the endoscope reprocessing sector are focused on developing new and advanced products to meet customer demand.



For instance, in September 2021, Steelco spa, a US-based infection control solution provider company, launched EW 1 S MAXI, the most advanced automated endoscope reprocessor currently available on the market, setting new standards for endoscope reprocessing.The innovations have been incorporated into EW 1 S MAXI, which was created in collaboration with top decontamination experts and would improve the safety, effectiveness, and usability of endoscope reprocessing procedures.



The most recent EW 1 S MAXI design does include a technologically advanced evolution that enables the Oral corticosteroids (OCS) to be automatically connected to the chamber without operator intervention. This is singular and remarkable progress to minimize operator time and action for a lean and error-free process.



In February 2021, Steris Corporation, a US-based medical equipment company specializing in sterilization and surgical products acquired Cantel Medical Corporation for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, STERIS plc would enhance and broaden STERIS’s product and service offerings, global reach, and customer base.



Cantel Medical Corporation is a US-based producer and provider of infection prevention products and services to endoscopy, dental, dialysis and life sciences customers.



The countries covered in the endoscope reprocessing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



