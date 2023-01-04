ParentPresents.com Finishes Christmas Week Strong

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParentPresents.com delivered on their promise to change the way Gen Z shops for parental gifts. Deploying an innovative social media marketing strategy, the company was able to reach a staggering 10.8 million Instagram accounts and provide giftspiration to over 115,000 shoppers.

The gift curation startup has quickly established a loyal base of young adults seeking inspiration in their selection of parental gifts. The company's connection with the Gen Z audience was immediate, growing ParentPresents.com Instagram (@parentpresents) followers through audience connecting video content. One street interview from SantaCon featured social media sensations Brent Rivera and Pierson Wodzynski, who said, "We love it," and, "that's actually really helpful."

Founder Matthew Carlson points out, "Gen Z as a category values relationships with their parents. They want to give them meaningful gifts, but don't have the patience or desire to invest significant time into shopping. This is why we believe a hyper-focused brand specifically dedicated to that parent gift-giving occasion is extremely useful to them."

The company's first holiday season exceeded expectations. Gifters used the site to find "just the right gift" for their parents using the company's links and partnerships to seamlessly make their purchase. "We are humbled and grateful for the support we received out of the gate and look forward to growing our presence and reach in 2023," notes Carlson.

The company is expanding with the rollout of special partner programs for innovative creators and manufacturers. Businesses can leverage the ParentPresents.com marketing reach, audience base, and trusted recommendations to bring their exciting new products to market quickly and effortlessly in time for the upcoming 2023 birthday, anniversary, and holiday (Mother's Day, Father's Day) seasons.

Launched in October 2022, ParentPresents.com is a Gen-Z shopping advisor and gifting curator whose mission is to save young adults time, money and stress in the process of shopping for their parents. The company provides a broad range of recommended products and gift ideas tailored to varying budgets, interests, and occasions.

Email: media@parentpresents.com

