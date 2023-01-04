New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Distribution Management System Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377806/?utm_source=GNW

The global advanced distribution management system market is expected to grow from $1.46 billion in 2021 to $1.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The advanced distribution management system market is expected to grow to $3.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20%.



The advanced distribution management system (ADMS) market includes revenues earned by outage management system, energy management system, geographic information system, customer information system, distributed energy resources management system, meter data management system.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software framework that supports the entire set of distribution management and optimization functions. The distribution grid’s performance is enhanced by an ADMS’s automated outage restoration and other features.



North America was the largest region in the Advanced distribution management system market in 2021. The regions covered in the advanced distribution management system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The major types of offerings in advanced distribution management systems are solution and services.A solution is an offering that uses a product that is customised for each client to address a particular or common issue.



The different deployment types include cloud and on-premises, and involve various systems types such as distribution management system (DMS), automated meter reading/advanced metering infrastructure (AMR/AMI), distributed energy resources management systems (DERMS), energy management systems (EMS), customer information systems (CIS), meter data management systems (MDMS).It is used by several types of organization sizes such as large enterprises and SMEs.



The different end users involved are energy and utilities, defense and government, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, telecom, IT and ITES and others.



Rapid developments in power infrastructure are expected to propel the growth of the advanced distribution management system market going forward.Electricity and power infrastructure and systems refer to the collection of human and material resources used to generate, transmit, transform, and distribute electrical power in various locations around the world.



In infrastructure, ADMS is used for multiple activities including outage management, fault location, isolation, and restoration, Volt-VAR optimization, demand response, and integration of distributed energy resources such as wind, solar, and battery storage. For instance, in 2020, the State Grid Corporation of China, a China-based state-owned electric utility corporation, in order to support tech-based projects as part of efforts to revive the economy, announced plans to invest CNY 25 billion (USD 3.5 billion) in digital infrastructure. Furthermore, grid investments are anticipated to increase by 10% as infrastructure spending increases in China, Europe, and the US. Further, in the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario, the level of grid investment triples by 2030, particularly for smart grids and digital investments, which should make up about 40% of all investments in this decade. Therefore, rapid development in power infrastructure is driving the growth of the advanced distribution management system market.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the advanced distribution management system market gaining popularity.Major companies operating in the market are launching technologically advanced products to increase their market share.



For instance, in June 2020, ETAP, a US-based provider of power system analysis software, launched ETAP 20 which features a set of innovative, time-saving electrical safety capabilities. ETAP 20 is desirable software for electrical engineers, consultants, and operators because of its advanced renewable energy modeling & simulation tools, cutting-edge simulation technology, and model-driven real-time network distribution management solutions.



In October 2020, Emerson Electric Co., a US-based manufacturer of electric motors and fans acquired Open Systems International Inc. (OSI Inc.) for USD 1.6 billion. With the acquisition, advanced modular technology from OSI Inc combined with Emerson’s Ovation control system to enable the wider industry goal of renewables integration and grid stability by enabling utility customers and optimize energy efficiency from generation through customer delivery. Open Systems International Inc. (OSI Inc.) is a US-based automation software company specializing in utility automation software, energy management systems, and advanced distribution management systems.



The countries covered in the advanced distribution management system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



