3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fixed-Wing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$14.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary-Wing segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR
The Military Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Hybrid / Transitional Segment to Record 11% CAGR
In the global Hybrid / Transitional segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
AAI Corporation – Textron Systems
AeroVironment, Inc.
Aeryon Labs Inc.
American Dynamics
BAE Systems
Boeing
Elbit Systems Ltd.
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Thales Group
Global Military Drones Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Military Drones estimated at US$17. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.
