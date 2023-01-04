Tyler Bohn Joins Deephaven Mortgage as Managing Director, National Accounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and FULLERTON, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deephaven Mortgage, a major Non-QM lender, has tapped long-time business development leader Tyler Bohn to take on the role of Managing Director, National Accounts.



Based in Fullerton, Calif., Mr. Bohn joins Deephaven with more than a decade of senior-level experience in the mortgage industry, most recently with Solidifi, and previously with Incenter and First American Mortgage Solutions.

He is charged with helping national mortgage brokers and correspondents accelerate and scale their Non-QM business by leveraging Deephaven’s extensive platform of products, tools, training and support.

“I am thrilled to help Deephaven’s channel partners better compete in the Non-QM market. Our team has the knowhow, including over a decade of service and underwriting experience, to make every one of our partners successful in the Non-QM space,” said Mr. Bohn.

“Tyler’s relationships at the national enterprise level will be important to Deephaven and the mortgage brokers and correspondents we serve,” said Tom Davis, Chief Sales Officer. “His leadership aligns with the strength and reliability we bring to the Non-QM marketplace.”

About Deephaven

Deephaven is a full service, multi-channel, long-term mortgage lender in the Non-QM space, providing access to financing to millions of underserved customers throughout the U.S. Deephaven was founded in 2012 and led the formation and development of the non-QM mortgage market. Please visit deephavenmortgage.com for additional information.

