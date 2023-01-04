Global Military Computers Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Computers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032224/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the period 2020-2027. Rugged, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Embedded segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Military Computers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
BAE Systems
Cobham PLC
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Esterline Technologies
Getac Technology Corporation
L3 Technologies
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Saab
Thales Group
Zebra Technologies Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Military Computers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
