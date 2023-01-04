Global Lycopene Market to Reach $185.3 Million by 2027

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lycopene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032099/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$122.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Lycopene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Basf SE

Bayer AG

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Jameson (Irish Distillers Limited)

Kagome Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LycoRed Ltd.

NBTY

Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development Co., Ltd.

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Wellgreen Technology





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032099/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Lycopene - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Lycopene by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Natural by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Personal Care Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care Products

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beadlets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Beadlets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Beadlets by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

Suspension by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil Suspension by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil Suspension by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Powder by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Emulsion by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Emulsion by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Lycopene Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Lycopene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and

Emulsion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Lycopene by Form - Beadlets,

Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil

Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and

Emulsion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -

Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil

Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Lycopene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and

Emulsion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -

Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil

Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Lycopene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and

Emulsion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -

Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil

Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Lycopene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Lycopene by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and

Emulsion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -

Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil

Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Lycopene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and

Emulsion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -

Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil

Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Lycopene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and

Emulsion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -

Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil

Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and

Emulsion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -

Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil

Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Lycopene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and

Emulsion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Lycopene by Form - Beadlets,

Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil

Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and

Emulsion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -

Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil

Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and

Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lycopene by Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and

Emulsion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 135: Russia Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -

Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 136: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil

Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 137: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Lycopene by Source - Synthetic and Natural -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 138: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lycopene by

Source - Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 139: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and

Natural for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 140: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Lycopene by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 141: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lycopene by

Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Personal Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 142: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032099/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________