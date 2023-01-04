Global Livestock Grow Lights Market to Reach $11 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Livestock Grow Lights Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032073/?utm_source=GNW
Fluorescent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HID segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Livestock Grow Lights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.
LED Segment to Record 7.6% CAGR
In the global LED segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Agrilight BV
Aruna Lighting
Big Dutchman
CBM Lighting
Delaval
Enim UAB
Fienhage Poultry Solutions
Greengage Lighting
HATO BV
Once Inc.
Osram
Shenzhen Hontech-Wins
Signify Holding
Sunbird
Uni-Light LED
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Livestock Grow Lights - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global Livestock Grow Lights Market to Reach $11 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Livestock Grow Lights estimated at US$6. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
