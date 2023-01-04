PHP Agency Announces President

DALLAS, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PHP Agency ("PHP"), a tech-enabled national field marketing organization serving America's diverse middle class, and part of Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced PHP has named Maral Keshishian as President.

Since 2011, Maral Keshishian has served PHP Agency in multiple positions of escalating executive responsibility spanning finance, commissions, marketing, special events, reputation management, public relations and field incentive programs. In the role of President, Maral will lead back-office operations, including New Business Processing (life insurance, annuity, final expense and MedSup products), agent licensing and carrier appointments, contact center administration, marketing, events, and field recognition programs.

"Maral has been making a remarkable impact as a valuable member of PHP for over a decade. This promotion reflects the unique experience she has acquired leading and delivering results for multiple home office departments over that time," shared Patrick Bet-David, Founder & CEO of PHP Agency. "I am exceptionally pleased to make the announcement at this time as it sets the leadership team in place that will lead PHP today and into its next phase of growth."

"It is an honor to continue to serve our field agents and our employees in this new capacity. With a continued focus on the growth of our key operational metrics, PHP is better poised to scale today than ever before," shared Keshishian. "With our Founder & CEO's incredible example of leadership and our partnership with Integrity, I am grateful for the opportunities PHP has provided me as a woman in our industry."

"For over a decade, Maral has provided impressive leadership in every role she's been appointed," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "As she moves into this new position, we are confident that she will continue to excel using her unique skills and talents to propel PHP's growth to new levels. This promotion is also representative of PHP's well-known championship of women and diverse groups within their leadership teams, a focus which is in perfect alignment with our priorities at Integrity. Our Women in Leadership initiative will be greatly strengthened by the addition of Maral and we are thrilled to welcome and support her in this new role."

Maral Keshishian holds a degree in political science from UCLA and an MBA from Woodbury University. She and her husband Tigran Bekian, the Senior Program Manager for Sales, and Distribution at PHP, live in Dallas with their two young sons.

# # #

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About PHP Agency

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency is a tech-enabled national field marketing organization (FMO) headquartered in Addison, Texas. With over 27,000 licensed agents nationally in 49 states and Puerto Rico, PHP's agents have educated and served over 450,000 American families. PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides part-time or full-time opportunities to those seeking careers as life insurance agents. For more information, visit www.phpagency.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Aird, Public Relations Director

Integrity Marketing Group

press@integritymarketing.com

801-706-7005

Partnership Inquiries:

Eric Pederson, Vice President of Business Development

Integrity Marketing Group

partnership@integritymarketing.com

866-650-1857

Contact Information:

Rachel Aird

Public Relations Director, Integrity Marketing Group

press@integritymarketing.com

801-706-7005



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment