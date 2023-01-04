New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wireless Microphone Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377798/?utm_source=GNW





The global wireless microphone market is expected to grow from $1.67 billion in 2021 to $1.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The wireless microphone market is expected to grow to $2.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The wireless microphone market consists of sales of wireless microphones by direction including cardioid, hyper-cardioid, sub cardioid, and bidirectional.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A wireless microphone system transmits the user’s voice wirelessly to its receiver, which is positioned in the sound system.There is no physical cable connecting a wireless microphone to the amplifying equipment.



Wireless microphones convert audio signals generated by microphones into radio signals transmitted over the air by a transmitter to a receiver.



North America was the largest region in the wireless microphone market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the wireless microphone market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main type of wireless microphone is handheld, clip-on, and others.Handheld microphones are devices intended to be held in one’s hand, but they can also be attached to a microphone stand while singing, giving a lecture, playing guitar, or engaging in other similar activities.



Handheld microphones pick up sound directly from the mouth, which picks up less background noise but necessitates some microphone technique.It uses various technology such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, radio frequency, and other technologies, that are used in performance, entertainment, class/training, conference/meeting, and other applications.



The different end users include government, educational institutions, entertainment, consumers, enterprises, and others.



The rising demand for consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the wireless microphone market going forward.Consumer electronics (CE) refers to any electronic device designed to be purchased and used by end users or consumers for non-commercial or professional purposes daily.



Consumers increasingly use wireless microphones in various applications such as sports, concerts, interviews, and creating YouTube videos, where mobility is critical as it enables the user’s voice to be transferred wirelessly to the sound system’s receiver. For instance, in April 2020, according to a market figure published by GFU Consumer and Home Electronics GmbH, a Germany-based consumer electronics company, the consumer electronics segment is up 2.5% with 31.2 billion Euros in sales in 2021. Additionally, the segment of IT goods for private use grew positively, increasing by 3.1% to 8.7 billion euros. Therefore, the rising demand for consumer electronics is driving the growth of the wireless microphone market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the wireless microphone market.Major companies operating in the wireless microphone market are focused on developing innovative technologies to sustain their position.



For instance, in November 2020, Sony Electronics Inc., a US-based manufacturer of electronic equipment, medical-related equipment, semiconductors, devices, and instruments, announced the release of its new beamforming microphone MAS-A100 with an advanced audio solution for flexible and creative hands-free lectures and presentations. With a unique combination of beamforming technology and intelligent feedback reducer function, the ceiling-mount microphone provides advanced clear audio for speech reinforcement and recording in various meeting, lecture, and presentation environments. The microphone has a dual-channel output for simultaneous recording, capturing both the speaker’s and the students’ or participants’ voices.



In January 2022, Vitec Imaging Solutions, an Italy-based premium branded hardware, and software solutions provider acquired Audix Corporation for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisition, Audix accelerates and strengthens its audio capture strategy by bringing additional specialist R&D capabilities to enable the Group to design and build microphones in-house.



Audix Corporation is a US-based designer and manufacturer of wireless microphones and electronic components.



The countries covered in the wireless microphone market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The wireless microphone market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides wireless microphone market statistics, including wireless microphone industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a wireless microphone market share, detailed wireless microphone market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the industry. This wireless microphone market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

