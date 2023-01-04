New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Premium Potting Soils Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377796/?utm_source=GNW





The global premium potting soils market is expected to grow from $1.57 billion in 2021 to $1.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The premium potting soils market is expected to grow to $1.77 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%.



The premium potting soils market consists of sales of potting soil mix, peat moss, boichar and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Potting soil, commonly referred to as potting mix, is made up of many components that give potted plants a healthy environment.The purpose of these mixtures is to prevent the soil from becoming overly compacted, which can suffocate roots and obstruct the movement of water and nutrients.



A premium potting soil is fluffier, lighter in weight, and able to retain moisture.



North America was the largest region in the premium potting soils market in 2021. The regions covered in the premium potting soils market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of premium potting soils are all-purpose potting soil, lawn and garden soil, and professional potting soil.All-purpose potting soil refers to soil that is made up of two parts: one part soil, one part compost, and one part of perlite, sand, or vermiculite.



All-purpose potting soil minimises soil-borne diseases, pests, and weeds and is useful for all indoor and outdoor flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs, and houseplants. The different types include soil without fertilizer, soil with fertilizer and are used in indoor gardening, greenhouse, and lawn and landscaping.



Increasing greenhouse cultivation is expected to propel the growth of the premium potting soil market going forward.Greenhouse cultivation refers to a distinctive farming approach where crops are grown in protected areas that are covered in translucent or partially transparent materials.



Premium potting soils are used more frequently in greenhouse culture because they comprise components that each serve a specific purpose in creating a growth medium for potted plants. For instance, in April 2022, according to Statistics Canada, the national statistical office of the Canadian government, sales of greenhouses rose by 8.3% over the previous year, reaching $3.8 billion in 2021. Therefore, increasing greenhouse cultivation is driving the growth of the premium potting soil market going forward.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the premium potting soil market.Major companies operating in the market are entering into partnerships to sustain their position in the premium potting soil market.



For instance, in February 2020, Klasmann-Deilmann Group, a Germany-based manufacturer of premium potting soil, entered a strategic partnership with Shakti Cocos B.V. Through this partnership, Klasmann-Deilmann seeks to expand into new markets while securing its own supply of raw materials for substrate manufacture. Shakti Cocos B.V. is a Europe-based manufacturer of potting soils. Furthermore, in October 2019, Van der Knaap, a Europe based manufacturer of potting soils, partnered with Ellepot. With this collaboration, they introduce a brand-new, cutting-edge propagation plug made with Ellepot’s patented air press technology. Ellepot is a Europe-based company that develops propulsion systems.



In May 2021, CenterGate Capital, a US-based private equity firm, acquired the Mulch and Soil Company for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, CenterGate hopes to carry out The Mulch and Soil Company’s goals for success and a compelling future.



The Mulch and Soil Company is a US-based manufacturer and provider of premium potting soil.



The countries covered in the premium potting soils market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The premium potting soils market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides premium potting soils market statistics, including premium potting soils industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a premium potting soils market share, detailed premium potting soils market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the premium potting soils industry. This premium potting soils market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

